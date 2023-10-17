 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airscrew Racing Playtest update for 17 October 2023

UI Update! Indicaator added to notify you that you hit an opponent

Share · View all patches · Build 12463898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the emphasis on combat in the game I added a feature to notify you when your attack on an opponent was successful

https://www.reddit.com/r/IndieDev/comments/176puok/added_a_visual_indicator_when_hitting_opponents/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2365391 Depot 2365391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link