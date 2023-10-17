Now featuring the Spacefarer Card Game!

Introducing the Official Spacefarer Card Game!
Featuring decks from Spacefarer games, battle against AI or online multiplayer with a traditional elemental based team.
-Score points in two rounds to beat your opponent. Each card is worth different points!
-Keep on dealing cards from your hand in a fast battle of wits!
-Featuring wonderful animations and smooth transitions of play, just like a real card game.
-Fair and balanced play between playing different decks.
Now included with SHIMAZU, when selecting Play via Steam, select the Spacefarer Card Game option.
