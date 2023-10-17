Now featuring the Spacefarer Card Game!

Share · View all patches · Build 12463868 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 17:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Introducing the Official Spacefarer Card Game!

Featuring decks from Spacefarer games, battle against AI or online multiplayer with a traditional elemental based team.

-Score points in two rounds to beat your opponent. Each card is worth different points!

-Keep on dealing cards from your hand in a fast battle of wits!

-Featuring wonderful animations and smooth transitions of play, just like a real card game.

-Fair and balanced play between playing different decks.

Now included with SHIMAZU, when selecting Play via Steam, select the Spacefarer Card Game option.