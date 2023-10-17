Dear Survivors,

We're just one day away from the release. Let us use this occasion, and thank you. For your support, for your trust, for your activity, for all your notes, for all DMs and discussions. Pandemic Train wouldn't be here if it weren't for you.

Time of release

You asked us when the game will become available to purchase. The official release is set for 7 PM CET on Wednesday, October 18th.

Demo will be available!

If you're unsure if the game is for you, we have some good news! In the next couple of hours, we will release a brand new demo showing you the first biome of the first train run through Europe. It will allow you to check if Pandemic Train seems like a game for you :) We decided to launch the new demo to make you feel better and more taken care of, so you could buy the game with full confidence that it seems interesting to you :)

Community Challenge

A couple of weeks ago we announced a community challenge. However, we finally decided that even though we've reached some of the set milestones, we want to give you a launch discount of 15% as a "thank you" for your support. The discount will last a week since the release.

Bundle them up!

Just if Pandemic Train wasn't enough, we have some amazing bundles prepared for you! They will become available tomorrow in the evening, so make sure to check them out. We will surely remind you of them before the end of the week :)

All right, folks, please, line up at the station! The Pandemic Train will arrive in 24 hours!

If you don't have the game on your wishlists yet, make sure to add it before the release!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1379600/Pandemic_Train/







See you soon,

Pandemic Train team