Early Access V 0.8.6 Patch

Greetings Commanders,
Small patch that addresses some issues and improvements:
- Improved Zombie Mode performance
- Game over button shows incorrect text
- Now cards in zombie mode will be stacked, if they are similar
- Fixed achievements for Zombie mode
- Stun upgrade wasn't showing in draft in the zombie mode
- Reinforcement armored name was showing incorrectly in the Zombie Mode
- Air drops now double the amount of units in Zombie mode
Thanks everyone, if you notice any issues please let us know!
Changed files in this update