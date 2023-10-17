Noblesse Oblige v0.8.7.0 Patch Notes

This is a somewhat major patch considering the number of features added. As ever, please report any issues encountered.
= Features
- Added an Autosave feature. An autosave will be made in slot 152 (labeled "Autosave") after any map transition.
- Added a visual-novel style text backlog, accessed by pressing the D key. This feature is experimental, so please report any bugs encountered.
- Allowed audio settings to persist between saves (mainly so that they apply on the title screen). At present, applying the adult patch may disrupt this, but should not break anything.
- Improved the visibility of the arrows when the skill list can be scrolled.
= Bugfixes
- Fixed a potential crash when opening the Forging UI for the first time (I hope; this issue was hard to pin down, so if it happens after the patch, please report it).
- Fixed a softlock on the intro to the Elysian Groves that could occur if text was read too quickly. Let me know if you encounter other places issues like this can occur and I will adjust.
- Fixed an issue where the game would become unresponsive on hitting accept with new status menu options selected.
= Changes
- Rewrote the conversation in Chapter 4 between Anselm and Siegfried. In addition, Anselm's epithet is now "Anselm the Unyielding." If you would like to view the changed scene without replaying, I have uploaded a video.
- Added some hints toward finding the 5th clue during the Smuggler Hunt quest in Chapter 4, to hopefully make it less frustrating.
