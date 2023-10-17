 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinity Islets update for 17 October 2023

Update 0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12463713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:

  • Added Haunted Islets portal.
  • Added Haunted Islets achievement.
  • Normal portal's color is now different on each islet.
  • Items spawned on islets now vary in size.
  • You can now dissolve vines.
  • Various other small fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2546481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link