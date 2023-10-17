My Little Universe v1.3.0 - Fishing Expansion

. Fishing is a part that definitely needs an expansion so we decided to add more diversity to the items you can receive when fishing. Also the character now does not require you to spend 25k fish oil, it works as an achievement skin instead - meaning you can still enjoy the buffs from the Mr. Fish's Shop and receive the character once you have 25k collected.
Have a wonderful weekend, see you next week!
Patch notes v1.3.0
Fishing update
- Added one new fish type to each planet
- Increased the diversity of items that can be found in fishing spots
- Character Seamore unlocks after collecting 25k fish oil, no purchase is required
- Added different variations of arrow button rhythms for the fishing game
Added 3 Achievements
- Safer Waters - catch a predator of the depths
- Master Fisherman - catch every single shark-type fish
- Embrace the Crustation - unlock Seamore
Planet & Dungeon changes
Trollheim
- added variations to resource requirements
- adjusted the ship's collider on the construct
Dimidium
- balance adjustments
Dimidium Dungeon - Crabster Zone
- balance adjustments
Dimidium Dungeon - Crash Site
- balance adjustments
Nexorum
- balance adjustments
- decreased enemy respawn timers
- decreased virus zone enemy damage
Nexorum Dungeon - Engine Room
- Made more visible sparkle fx for the secret star pickup
Asium Dungeon - Crash site
- Adjusted underwater dungeon fight sequence, defeat the big fish to acquire the star pickup.
Equipment Requirements
- Adjusted required refined materials and coins per armor level
Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't interact with the raft if it were too close to the fishing spot
- Fixed progress lock in Asium after killing Khaan
- Fixed issue with fishing shop buff effects disappearing after death
- Fixed the issue with the frozen UI billboard on top of other billboards
- Fixed settings screen general and graphics tab scaling issues on ultra-wide monitors
- Fixed coop fishing dual input fix
- Fixed the problem with the "Discard" button showing on Mr. Fish's Shop screen
Changed files in this update