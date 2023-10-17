My Little Universe v1.3.0 - Fishing Expansion



. Fishing is a part that definitely needs an expansion so we decided to add more diversity to the items you can receive when fishing. Also the character now does not require you to spend 25k fish oil, it works as an achievement skin instead - meaning you can still enjoy the buffs from the Mr. Fish's Shop and receive the character once you have 25k collected.

Patch notes v1.3.0

Added one new fish type to each planet

Increased the diversity of items that can be found in fishing spots

Character Seamore unlocks after collecting 25k fish oil, no purchase is required

Added different variations of arrow button rhythms for the fishing game

Added 3 Achievements

Safer Waters - catch a predator of the depths

Master Fisherman - catch every single shark-type fish

Embrace the Crustation - unlock Seamore

Planet & Dungeon changes

Trollheim

added variations to resource requirements

adjusted the ship's collider on the construct

Dimidium

balance adjustments

Dimidium Dungeon - Crabster Zone

balance adjustments

Dimidium Dungeon - Crash Site

balance adjustments

Nexorum

balance adjustments

decreased enemy respawn timers

decreased virus zone enemy damage

Nexorum Dungeon - Engine Room

Made more visible sparkle fx for the secret star pickup

Asium Dungeon - Crash site

Adjusted underwater dungeon fight sequence, defeat the big fish to acquire the star pickup.

Equipment Requirements

Adjusted required refined materials and coins per armor level

Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements