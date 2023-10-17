Urgent Hotfix + Crit Hit Chance Revamp

Critical Hit Chance caps at 100%, which leads to all of your hits being critical. Players in the endgame would sometimes reach this cap, leading to future Critical Hit Chance upgrades in the run being worthless.

To help these upgrades feel better and to allow players to continue to scale to the moon, excess Critical Hit Chance now adds to your Critical Hit Damage at twice the value. For example, if you end up with a 125% Critical Hit Chance, normally that extra 25% was wasted. Now that 25% will be doubled and added to your Critical Damage Multiplier, meaning your Critical Hits do 50% increased damage! This stacks with all other sources of Critical Damage Multiplier.

Urgent Bugfixes: