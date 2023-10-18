Share · View all patches · Build 12463539 · Last edited 18 October 2023 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Anybody else feel that chill down their spine? 👻 It must be the Islanders Halloween Update!

The spookiest of spooky updates is out now so you can celebrate the most bewitching of holidays in style! 🎃

Features:

🕸️ New themed buildings to create your ghostly empires.

🕸️ Themed music to get you into the Halloween mood.

Here's a sneak peek of what you can expect:

Daytime



Nighttime



We can't wait to see what you will create! Happy Halloween! 🎃

