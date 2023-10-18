 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ISLANDERS update for 18 October 2023

Islanders Halloween Update 🎃

Share · View all patches · Build 12463539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Anybody else feel that chill down their spine? 👻 It must be the Islanders Halloween Update!

The spookiest of spooky updates is out now so you can celebrate the most bewitching of holidays in style! 🎃

Features:

🕸️ New themed buildings to create your ghostly empires.
🕸️ Themed music to get you into the Halloween mood.

Here's a sneak peek of what you can expect:

Daytime

Nighttime

We can't wait to see what you will create! Happy Halloween! 🎃

Want to stay up to date about our latest news and connect with your fellow islanders?
Join the Official Coatsink Discord
Follow Islanders on Twitter

Changed files in this update

Islanders Content Depot 1046031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link