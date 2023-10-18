Anybody else feel that chill down their spine? 👻 It must be the Islanders Halloween Update!
The spookiest of spooky updates is out now so you can celebrate the most bewitching of holidays in style! 🎃
Features:
🕸️ New themed buildings to create your ghostly empires.
🕸️ Themed music to get you into the Halloween mood.
Here's a sneak peek of what you can expect:
Daytime
Nighttime
We can't wait to see what you will create! Happy Halloween! 🎃
