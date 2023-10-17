Update 95 - Fixing & Polishing

Hey Everyone,

We have a solid update 0.95 for you today, that should really help improve our players experience with Stars End.

Over the past months we had a lot of new additions from interface, cross-platform play, steam deck support, server coding and so much more - so with our 95th update we took a step back and instead of adding new features we fully focused on fixing some of the new bugs that slipped into Stars End and polishing various areas of the game.

Things like dropped missions, clan problems, disappearing base objects, unable to join co-op games and so much more have been fixed and fully tested. There are also a lot of other fixes and improvements across the board.

As always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. You can read the full patch notes on our Steam forums or Discord.

And with that said, lets take a closer look at what update 95 has in store