Update 95 - Fixing & Polishing

Hey Everyone,
We have a solid update 0.95 for you today, that should really help improve our players experience with Stars End.
Over the past months we had a lot of new additions from interface, cross-platform play, steam deck support, server coding and so much more - so with our 95th update we took a step back and instead of adding new features we fully focused on fixing some of the new bugs that slipped into Stars End and polishing various areas of the game.
Things like dropped missions, clan problems, disappearing base objects, unable to join co-op games and so much more have been fixed and fully tested. There are also a lot of other fixes and improvements across the board.
As always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. You can read the full patch notes on our Steam forums or Discord.
And with that said, lets take a closer look at what update 95 has in store
- Fixed major issues with some players unable to create new Crews
- Fixed major issue that sometimes would cause player base content not to save
- Fixed an issue with vehicle, items, bases components sometimes disappearing on relog
- Fixed password protected Co-Op games not working
- Fixed issue with player joining co-op game getting stuck on loading screen
- Fixed major issue with tutorial objectives being dropped
- Fixed various issues with players being unable to complete tutorial
- Fixed rare issue with new player spawning on the ground instead of capital ship
- Various fixes in the tutorial and early game
- Improvement to Missions window GUI
- Other minor fixes and improvements – too small and many to mention
