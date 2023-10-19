Stella Polaris | Patch 1.13.4 Changelog - Checksum 15a3

Generals!

​We have been hard at work to squash all of Arms Against Tyranny's pesky bugs, but we've also taken the liberty to do a small balance pass as well as add a small surprise feature for your MIO's, so make sure to read below for all of the info!

######## Hotfix 1.13.4 "Stella Polaris" #########

Surprise Feature

Military Industrial Organizations now have a queue function, allowing you to pre-select which traits to unlock and in which order. As the MIO then gains points over the game, traits from the queue will automatically unlock. Nb: Policies still require manual intervention.

Balance

Nordic defense council puppets can now remove the Centralized Nordic Army command once Sweden completes the Nordic Defense Complex focus.

Sweden: Fika with the king unleashes his true warrior potential, removing his negative PP gain.

Sweden: Can no longer have Birger Furugård in both leading role and advisor role, increased recruitable pop from 5% to 10%.

Sweden: Reduced bonus from hygienic housing from 12% to 10%.

Sweden: Jägartrupper focus for Sweden now give at max 4 generals Ranger trait, instead of all.

Norway: Reduced the amount of military factories awarded in Focus 'Expand Military Industry'.

Norway: Made it more likely for the Soviet Union to accept Norway into the Comintern when the 'Join the Comintern' Focus is completed and when Trotsky is sent to the Soviet Union.

Norway: Made it so the focus 'A New Norway' requires the 'Independent Norway' National Spirit, and completing said focus now improves it.

Norway will regain the National Spirit 'Independent Norway' if it stops being a subject.

Returned air wing deployment to 2 days due to unintended interactions.

Norway: Reduced War Support requirement for Focus 'Shield of the North' and changed its War Support reward to Stability.

Norway: Changed the decision 'Request Reinstatement' to require not being Capitulated plus controlling Oslofjord, instead of requiring controlling all states.

Norway: focus 'Revive the Pomor Trade' now requires Troms and Finnmark.

Fixed wrong values for agility on agility MIOs.

Gameplay

##################################

Added text describing ways to increase the acceptance rate of the Nordic Defence Council.

Sweden guaranteeing a country now increases the chance of them accepting an invitation to the Nordic Defence Council.

Flipping fascist as Sweden now spawns some Militias.

Nordic defense council focus now gives funds instead of PP.

Improved and redid some text to be more appropriate for the Nordic Defense Council Branch.

Nordic Defence Council puppets now become automatically set as a NDC puppet if puppeted by Sweden while it is going down the Nordic Defence Council Route.

The 'Quisling's Coup' focus branch in Norway will now be hidden if the focus 'Arrest Quisling' is completed.

Added flavor rank names for Finnish Division Commanders.

Stability & Performance

##################################

Improved the performance of evaluating several costly state decisions.

UI

##################################

Removed erroneous use of ‘The’ for country name in a window.

Fixed localization error on Soviet decision.

Added sub unit trait modifiers to effect description.

Removed map icon adjustment. Fixed overlapping issue.

Added creator flag to equipment entries in buyer's view of the International Market (if seller is different from creator).

Make consistent the decimal numbers for the international market equipment costs.

Avoid overlapping texts in the equipment designer stats grid.

Avoid unnecessary long tooltips detailing all possible equipments when attaching a policy to an MIO.

When building forts in construction, we now ignore clicks on naval and air bases. No more construction roulette (maybe?).

AI

##################################

Tweaked AI division production to reduce the time they aren't recruiting any divisions while the war is still ramping up.

Prevent summed diplomatic AI strategy values (e.g. contain, befriend, etc.) from being negative before using them in a bunch of places where negative values didn't make sense.

The Soviet Union will no longer try sending every convoy it has to deliver supplies to Vladivostok.

Modding

##################################

Fixed CTD on hot-reloading AI strategy plans.

Target_state triggers can now be restricted to owned states, controlled states, and continents to lessen their impact on performance.

Fixed a bug where reloading focuses by console command or changing the focus scripts led to a crash on a new game in the same session.

If the “Defines setting” for the cost of assigning MIO is 0 then the cost is always 0.

Added hot-reload functionality to ai_template script files.

Bugfix

##################################

Norway: Fixed issue where Historical Quisling would start reviving Norgesveldet.

Fixed a bug where showing subsidy tooltips could cause out of sync.

Fixed bug where the mechanized infantry battalion wasn't unlocked after researching the technology.

Fixed a bug in the previous open beta build where the on map factory conversion button wouldn't work.

We added a new logic so variants get made obsolete when designing new ones with the same role.

When you get a new chassis the old ones are made obsolete.

Removed generic duplicated illusive gentlemen for Sweden.

The King in council now says "Royalists" becomes ruling party instead of “Högern”.

Karelian Uprising can now also include Karjala and Salla states, if appropriate.

Fixed issues with Karelian Uprising during the Soviet Civil War. Karelia will now start the uprising at war with Stalin's side in the civil war, and the other side will decide if they want to declare war on Karelia too or not, just like with other nationalist uprisings.

Fixed issue where tech categories for some Tank and Motorized MIOs were targeting Armored Cars when they shouldn't.

Fixed double "League" in League of Nations Arms Resolution.

Vilho Annala's Personal Agenda tooltip now clearly specifies that "Strong Nation" requires 300k+ Manpower in the field.

Added localization for Militia tech.

Fixed an issue with Militias not working as intended for Sweden.

Fixed an issue where the Nordic Defense army complex would not set a country to have extensive conscription.

Improved the tooltip for Finnish Influence in the Baltic focus, to name the appropriate Finnish faction, if any.

It is no longer possible to kick capitulated countries from a faction.

Sweden will no longer steal every unit leader from Nordic Defense Council puppets since certain unit leaders can also be country leaders (Looking at you Mannerheim) but rather a subset of generals.

Nordic Defense Council puppets no longer need to have their focus set to generic.

From now on, the planning factor dynamic modifier tooltip will support scripted localization.

Renamed the modifier for changing production cost at production line level to avoid confusion with the one at equipment variant level

Added missing foreign MIOs for Ethiopia: Fairey Aviation, Avia, Bofors, Volvo and Landsverk.

Decisions to invite MIOs have been improved and some issues fixed so that now they show the flag of the country owning the original MIO, and the majority of their requirements have been standardized for all MIOs and all countries.

The German AI is now less super-angry at Sweden if they go fascist or monarchist.

Fixed missing bracket in the Bofors MIO.

Improvements to Urbanization decisions trigger performance.

Germany going to war with Sweden now cancels all resource rights in Västerbotten.

Fixed British MIO Fairchild Aircraft requiring the wrong focus.

Fixed the Portuguese focus Portuguese Artillery showing the wrong MIO in the tooltip, instead of Portuguese FMA.

Fixed issue with the three unique traits of Italian MIO Officine Meccaniche. Now they have the intended requirements, are granted the desired MIO research bonus (+5% per trait) and their name shows the equipment they target. The tooltip of the focus that auto-completes these traits, New Ricostruzione Industriale, should also be clearer now.

Limited the number of countries that can puppet Denmark through its Declaration of Neutrality National Spirit; a country now must be stronger and nearby Denmark for the Danish to immediately surrender.

Offer military access now also gives an opinion bonus, the same as Request Military Access.

If Denmark was puppetted through the peace conference or other circumstances other than the Declaration of Neutrality-spirit they can now be called into wars and will be more cooperative with their overlord.

Added clearer text that Denmark will lose off-map Civs if the Trade Deal is canceled.

Fixed focus tooltip in Keepers of the North and Keepers of the Baltic Countries, now mentioning that Nordic/Baltic independent allies will also receive the annexation event.

Fixed certain events triggered by Keepers of the North mentioning Baltic instead of Nordic.

Fixed a couple of tooltips in the Keepers of the North and Keepers of the Baltic event chain to better display the actual potential event option's outcome.

Fixed the correct pronouns in 2 events.

Oslo can no longer be prepared in the Rouse the Proletariat Decisions.

Made the Norwegian prepare state and deploy preparations in state more efficiently.

Fixed missing capitalization in some Norwegian militia division names.

Norma Projektilfabrik now gives +1 mil factory if completed while democratic Norway has a civil war, whereas it previously targeted fascist Norway.

The Defend Finland-decision can now only be taken if Finland has a defensive war to avoid continuation wars shenanigans.

The opposing side in the fascists civil war for Sweden will no longer use fascists Militia.

Made the Communist Sweden AI path never accidentally pick the old enemy stirs.

Made it so Joint Focus 'Fighter command' can require either Small Fighters or Heavy Fighters.

Norwegian Advisor Peder Anker Wedel-Jarlsberg will no longer be available if the Royal Family is sent to Denmark.

Sending Trotsky to the Soviet Union from Norway now awards the correct Opinion Modifier in the Soviet Union.

Fixed pathfinding and movement options for exiled divisions.

Fixed issue where changing the division template could delete the unit.

Fixed issue where loading a game didn't reset the observer country for the tech tree.

Fixed CTD on resync due to OoS when IM was opened.

If master has totally cancelled the production, and progress has been made, leave at least 1 level on the subject side, so they don't loose the progress in case they did lots of contribution. When Master decide to build the same thing there again, we will link back to that existing production line.

Made the BoP Decision "Speak out in Favor of Rearmament" available after completing the "Unify the Right" focus. Made the tooltips for "Seek Industrial Investments" and "Seek Military Investments" more clear. Removed the mutual exclusivity between "Agricultural Reinvestments" and "Industrial Reinvestments", and "Invest in Research and Development" and "Increase Industrial Production". Also balanced the National Spirits "Danish Produce" and "Improved Logistics".

Privacy policy will now be displayed in the in-game language.

Fixed an issue where the USSR could snatch the Baltics from another country that was occupying it.

Assigned the correct equipment icon for early and basic Norwegian fighters.

Fixed issue where deploying militias in state in Democratic Historical Norway would block from using any other deployment decisions in that state.

Fixed issue where Norwegian Decision 'Integrate Militias' would add convoys instead of subtracting.

Fixed wrong template counters for militias and integrated militias.

Fixed overlap with the Joint Branch in Norwegian Focus Tree.

Norway - Focus 'Invite Soviet Designers now requires a Communist faction leader to exist

Norway - Focus 'Invite Soviet Designers now requires a Communist faction leader to exist When using auto-upgrade for modules and chassis in equipment designer, new variants will keep the MIO assigned when it generates a new variant

Fixed Baltic countries starting the game in the 1939 bookmark with No Step Back national spirits when No Step Back is not active.

Made the Return of the King-civil war harder to cheese.

Fixed wrong focus check in the subsidies effects of Chinese focus Purchase Tanks.

Fixed some characters that should not be available to communist Finland being available if Finland turned communist via other methods than focus tree.

Akseli Anttila will no longer be available to the social democrats as a general.

Erkki Raappana and Emil Vaateri will no longer be promoted to a corgi.

Fix for Support Norwegian communist bypassing when it's not supposed to.

Fixed an error where Volvo TLV-141 would have a wrong icon.

Changed Norwegian Exiled decisions to require being In Exile rather than Capitulated.

Norway: Fixed issue where Exile preparations event triggers when returning to Norway instead of when it goes into exile.

Stop Youtube videos when closing the in-game browser.

Fixed issue where Norwegian focus 'Co-opt Secret Army' didn't give the units shown in the effect.

Fixed issue where Norwegian focus 'Fascist Invasion of Norway' wouldn't autocomplete if focus 'Arrest Quisling' was completed.

Finland should no longer join war against the Allies when joining the Germans in Barbarossa for the Continuation War, they will only declare war on the Soviet faction.

Germany should no longer join the Italo-Ethiopian War before World War 2.

Removed check for embargoes between Finland and Sweden in the Finnish focus Foreign Armor, now the check is the embargo is checked between any potential equipment provider and Finland after completing the focus and only when BBA dlc is active.

Fixing issue where Norwegian focus 'Revive Pomor Trade' gave rewards regardless of who controlled the mentioned states.

Fixes to the Fascist and Communist Finnish AI plans to enable Finnish AI to properly prepare for the civil war and have an easier time winning it.

Fixed old script issue that prevented every country's AI from hiring a fascist demagogue unless the country had completed the focus America First.

Fix political screen to show MIOs in MP for clients that do not possess Arms Against Tyranny

Fixed planes, infantry weapons and artillery icons for Norway.

Fixed rare CTD when trying to access non-existing trade influence data.

The dynamic tag in the Finnish communist and fascist civil wars will now properly receive a copy of the Finnish MIOs at their current size when the civil war starts, and will get back the Finnish focus tree in case they win the civil war.

1939 Bookmark now will apply +4 size levels to every MIO in a major country, and +3 size levels to every MIO in minor countries. This is additional to any extra funds/levels/traits possibly coming from focus completion.

Support divisions with multiplicative battalion modifiers will no longer be further multiplied by the number of division types of the target type in the template.

Added musical scores to appropriate Danish events and adjusted their probability

MIO assigned to a research doesn't get removed anymore if that research is replaced

Fixed bug where the game crashes when France is about to be capitulated while being the last major in the faction and Vichy France events trigger.

If equipment bonus description is the only description. Remove first newline addition.

Made it less likely for the USA to take Greenland if the Danish overlord isn't fascist or communist and not a major power.

Removed extra comma from timed idea effect.

Fixed tooltip in intel ledger for navy count.

Fixed tooltip when paradropping into impassable terrain.

Fixed modifiers being removed when switching view in country army view.

Fixed issue where canceling war goal justification would not update world threat correctly.

Fixed missing MIOs in Belgium.

Added initial industrial manufacturers for Danish equipment.

Norway: Demoted several Norwegian Heads of Navy to Admirals instead.

Added missing roles for the Norwegian Royal Family.

Trotsky now acknowledges Mexico as the place he arrives at after leaving the farm.

Tooltip for Norwegian Focus 'King's No' will not show decimals anymore.

Added convoy icons to decision and made them block the other option when active.

Fixed requirements (have a buildable light/medium tank) and adds a tooltip to inform the player that recon will be added if that tech is researched.

Fixed missing loc for the research bonuses Germany gets from the Italian-German research pact.

Fixed the one word description of the popup tooltip for aircraft research.

Fixed a small typo in the event where the owner of Palestine hands it over to the Papal State.

Added scripted loc to the focus "The Fight Against Stalinism" so that it changes depending on the ideology (and leader in the case of communism) of the Soviet Union.

Fixed missing loc in tooltip of "Invoke the Alliance of 1373".

Fixed missing word in the event "The Swiss Confederation seeks secret pact".

Adds scripted loc to have different texts for the event "The Fall of London" for the USSR/Russia dependent on ideology and leader.

Updated the tutorial hint for MIO about PP cost on production lines, which have been cut.

Changed the Back button to a Apply button on Custom Game rules, because Back is ambiguous on if the changes are applied or not.

Fixed some wheels looking weird on a few tanks when the move animation is playing.

Adjusted the width and location of the text in Swedish decision Train the Sheltered.

That's it from us, we appreciate the feedback, and as always if you have more suggestions make sure to leave some over on the Forums for the Developers to see :)

Have a great day!