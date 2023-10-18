Tribe: Primitive Builder Changelog 1.0.20:
- Fixed an odd darkening effect at sunrise over the sea.
- "Leave in storage" is now set per marketplace order rather than globally.
- Additional possible restriction per order in the marketplace: "maximum at destination".
- Significant improvements in the Turkish translation.
- Maximum sprint speed increased by +10%.
- Fixed the issue of cleared AZERTY bindings after a restart.
- Fixed the problem of not saving key bindings correctly in rare cases (deleting unique names) e.g. for ESDF.
- When transferring tools between marketplaces, tools are no longer transferred to the starting marketplace to avoid unnecessarily filling up marketplace chest.
ver 1.0.20, include 1.0.19.
Changed files in this update