 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tribe: Primitive Builder update for 18 October 2023

Tribe: Primitive Builder Changelog 1.0.20

Share · View all patches · Build 12463395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tribe: Primitive Builder Changelog 1.0.20:

  • Fixed an odd darkening effect at sunrise over the sea.
  • "Leave in storage" is now set per marketplace order rather than globally.
  • Additional possible restriction per order in the marketplace: "maximum at destination".
  • Significant improvements in the Turkish translation.
  • Maximum sprint speed increased by +10%.
  • Fixed the issue of cleared AZERTY bindings after a restart.
  • Fixed the problem of not saving key bindings correctly in rare cases (deleting unique names) e.g. for ESDF.
  • When transferring tools between marketplaces, tools are no longer transferred to the starting marketplace to avoid unnecessarily filling up marketplace chest.

ver 1.0.20, include 1.0.19.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1059901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link