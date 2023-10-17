HALLOWEEN UPDATE

HALF ALIVE - HALLOWEEN 2023 UPDATE
For this update, Half Alive received some content :
- A new level 0 (limited) skin : Robotic Aliens
- A new map : Spaceship
- A new weapon : Water Gun
Happy Halloween, and good luck against the waves !
