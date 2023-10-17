 Skip to content

Half Alive update for 17 October 2023

HALLOWEEN UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HALF ALIVE - HALLOWEEN 2023 UPDATE

For this update, Half Alive received some content :

  • A new level 0 (limited) skin : Robotic Aliens
  • A new map : Spaceship
  • A new weapon : Water Gun

Happy Halloween, and good luck against the waves !

Changed files in this update

