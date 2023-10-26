Update #6 - Inventory sorting, new workstation, tools, questline & more!

Hey, magical mixers!

Let’s cut to the chase: We added inventory sorting and chest content sharing!

Still reading? Cool! We also added a new workstation, two new tools and a new not-so-scary questline!

Still here?! Okay:

Charcoal has always been an early requirement to any good magical mixture production. However, as your workshop expanded, it was clear that the need for charcoal was becoming a chore more than a challenge. While we like the idea of a fuel, what we didn’t like was how it scaled as the game progressed. For this reason, we have added the Arcane Furnace, which, once the Arcane-O-Coil is unlocked, will enable you to transition to a better, cleaner and (mostly) charcoal free future.

While simple on paper, customer purchases felt convoluted and hard to predict. As a result, we have completely reworked how customers decide on their purchases. The aim is to make it much more clear and easy for you to predict how many and which potions they buy.

We also wanted to boost the early potions sold while flattening the curve as the game progresses, which means that you should expect to earn more coins from selling potions in the shop in the early game, but less in the late game, compared to before. We expect further tweaks will be needed and value your feedback greatly in this area!

And let’s face it, the Quest Tracker was really annoying. So we have made some changes to it to make it less intrusive when it isn’t needed. We also made some slight changes to the Quest Journal and added a new Quest Completed! notification that should make it easier to keep track of quests and their rewards.

New Content

New Workstation: Arcane Furnace

○ A new mid game workstation that can produce everything the Furnace can produce, without the need of charcoal. However, it does require arcane power from an Arcane-O-Coil.

○ By aiding Zambie the necromancer you can unlock this haunted pick and harness the power of the trapped miners inside.

○ By aiding Zen the wizard you can unlock this magical axe that will always return to you no matter how hard you throw it.

○ When completing a quest, a much more exciting quest completion notification will now trigger, which much more clearly shows quest rewards.

○ Something’s up with that scarecrow by the outskirts fields…

○ In this short sidequest, you will be able to “shine some light” on the old woods ruins and receive a new helmet in return.

○ A new quest that teaches players about tools and tool enchanting.

○ Won’t be available if you have already started the Mixing It Up questline.

Changes

Inventory QoL Polish

○ Chest contents are available when building workstations, enchanting tools and expanding your workshop.

○ Your inventory, chests and crates now have a “Sort” button that will automatically sort their contents based on their category.

○ Chests and crates now have a “Fill” button which automatically deposits resources from your inventory that match their contents.

○ Chests and crates now have a “Take All” button which empties all their contents into your inventory.

○ The filter button is now a fold-out menu which should be easier to use.

○ Hovering over an inventory item now displays actionable hotkeys.

○ Customers no longer have a “coin wallet” which means they do not have a budget.

○ As before, all customers are looking for two different types of potions at level 1. Every 5 levels, another potion type is added to that list after completing a quest.

○ They buy a total of 5 potions at level 1, plus one more every level thereafter, twice pr. day.

○ Customers will try to buy an even amount of all the potion types on their list if they are available.

○ Every customer has a special potion modifier or feature that they prefer.

○ Customers will only ever buy 10 of any given potion pr. visit.

○ Customers will only ever buy 20 of each potion tier pr. visit.

○ Customers gain an experience bonus for every different potion type they buy pr. visit.

○ Lastly, we have tweaked the leveling curve to match the new, less exponential experience gains from these changes.

○ The quest tracker now automatically collapses when an interface is opened, unless the help text is relevant to that interface.

○ Main Quests are now always pinned and can’t be unpinned.

○ You can pin one other quest in addition to the Main Quest.

○ The build mode was one of our oldest UI screens and needed a facelift. Information should now be much easier to digest.

Sorter and Summoner crates now drop the resources inserted into their filters when dismantled.

Workstations can now output onto tiles that have pipes or magic transporter trails.

Customers who have a quest for you now wait patiently outside after their second shop visit.

The Lapis crater in Wilderness now has less Brain Fungus - but they grow back faster.

Bubbling Bog now has a lower number of aggressive resources near the entrance.

Glowlight no longer deals damage but still pushes you.

Silver deposits can now be found in the southern Wilderness.

The first inventory upgrade now only costs 500 coins.

Ronin’s Wakazashi is now unlocked from Hazel’s level 5 quests instead of level 15.

Withersaps and Glowlight Nubs now have a potency of 3 instead of 4.

Increased the size of most tools’ impact colliders, making resources easier to hit.

The Arcane-O-Coil now requires copper ingots instead of gold and only costs 25.000 coins to unlock, making it available earlier in the game.

The Adv. Distiller now requires you to have a customer reach level 20 in order to unlock it.

NPC’s now display separate quest indicators for side quests and main quests

Mixture Intolerance now lasts for 5 seconds pr. potion potency rating (25s max).

All loading screens now require a button input to progress.

Workshop size 3 now costs 4.000 coins.

Workshop size 4 now costs 20.000 coins.

You can now drag and drop items between your inventory and workstation interfaces.

Added a UI notification making it more clear when you already have a full belly and can’t eat anymore.

Cloud Shrooms now only grow in the Old Woods Ruins after completing the Lost City of Mold quest.

Bug fixes

The “SHROOMS!” enchantment on Griselda’s Sickle is no longer prematurely active.

Fixed various display errors on the Daily Tally screen.

Changed some outdated text strings that said “salty” instead of “earthy” when talking about flavor.

Griselda no longer decides to stand in a weird spot inside the shop.

The stones around Lapis are now moving as intended.

The Arcane-O-Coil radius display and audio no longer lingers after dismantling it.

The Noticeboard should no longer “break” after loading a game.

Potions no longer randomly collide with the outdoor terrain when inside the shop.

Paula’s Pit investment 2 now correctly displays Copper Ore as its new import.

You can no longer teleport to the same teleportal you are teleporting from.

The On Screen Hotkeys setting is now correctly disabled the first time you choose to do so.

Audio Volume can now be set to 0.

The Broken Wooden Bridge is now correctly named exactly that.

You can no longer select things in the environment while in dialogue.

You can no longer destroy/consume/empty items in the quest hand in interface and still complete a quest.

** Due to some behind the scenes changes, this update will reset your key bindings. We apologize and will do our best to avoid this in the future.