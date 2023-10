Share · View all patches · Build 12463175 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Players,

As Phase 2 of our game journey draws to a close on October 25th, we want to express our gratitude for your unwavering dedication and support.

What's Next:

Phase 3 is on the horizon!

Thank you for being a part of phase 2. The fire may have burned bright, but your spirit has endured. Embrace the infinite, for Phase 3 beckons to all those who have been Forsaken.

Stay tuned for more updates as we move forward together.