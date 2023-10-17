Spooky Season 47 is HERE!

Welcome to the latest season for Marbles on Stream!

Welcome to Season 47!

There are a LOT of things coming with the Season 47 update...

Racing:

Studio Track Tuning

Marble Up FREE for All

Bloop FREE for All

Dusting Chamber Open 24/7

New Mode: Bumper Balls (Potential Delay)

Reworked Castle Siege

DNF order Fixed

Fixed Streamer Join Issue after being kicked

Fixed Player Card eliminations missing

Fixed Leaderboard Loading Image showing after search

Effect Optimizations

200k Races Conducted Skin Added

Brick Update

MSLA Update

Driving Cars in Taking Flight Fixed

Tilted:

New Tile: Turret

Fixed Tilted Expertise Progression

Added Kill floor to Rhythm Tile

Fixed Start Button Allowing start before enough marbles joined

Adjusted how RNG for tiles worked. Should create more diverse variations in Tilted

Bridge Collision Update

Royale:

New BR Map: Haunted Moon

Adjustments to Grasslands for stuck marbles

Fixed Drops Phasing into Obstacles

Reworked Tornado Logic

Reworked Black Hole Logic

AoE Drops now move towards Average Marble location

Lazer Collision and Movement Reworked

Beams Aiming Reworked

Only 1 UFO can exist at once

Hunted will only spawn when > 5 Marbles

Map Builder:

Cubes No longer time Customizable (Shrinking Pieces)

Starting Funnel Built in Boost Converted to Async

Up Down Up Start Added Grav element to top of Up Exits

Gates can now Trigger LazerWalls

Fixed Various Snap Spheres Missing

Fixed Issue With test to upload reporting success when fail after a success

Reworked Original Boosts (Scalable, Custom Colors)

Reworked Living Boost, now boosts forward, and spawns facing Deleter

Penta Tunnel can be scaled

Added Functionality for Defaults with decimals

Large Objects Should retain their Materials

Fixed Kill wall in builder locked to 2 mins

Grid Snapping Updated

TAB movement through location rotation values

Fixed Unclickable Pieces

Switch Logic Updated

Pixels Ladder Max Size Reduced to 5

Comm Key System Optimized

Turrets Reworked and added Projectile Type

Marble Clock Version 1 Reworked

Various Values opened to Float values instead of Whole Numbers

User Interface:

Reworked My Maps Menu

Reworked Home Page

Reworked Race Menu

Shop UI Adjustments

Reworked Tilted Menu

Reworked Tilted End Results

Reworked Leaderboard UI (Clickable)

Where will you sit at the end of the Season?

The partnership with CaptainTV and Revenue share system continues on. Visit https://captain.tv/marbles to get more info!

As always keep an eye out for events taking place during the Season, so be sure to pay attention to Discord and Twitter!

If you are not seeing the update please try shutting down Steam and restarting it. It should process the update then!

We hope to have the mobile app updates for Android (GooglePlay) and the Apple iOS available shortly.

Season 47 will be ending on Friday November 24th, 2023 at 12pm ET

- Now you may be wondering what is Marbles on Stream?

MoS is a stream interactive game designed to involve a Twitch Streamers viewers in a fun Marble racing game. All the viewer needs is to type !play in the respective streamers chat they would like to join. Simple and easy for all.

- Where were we before Steam?

We were tucked away in our little Discord server and that is how it was downloaded before as we developed out the game season by season. If you are interested in joining feel free as we use Discord as our gathering space for the community. Discord.gg/pixelbypixelstudios.

- How to play Marbles on Stream?

Streamers - Download marbles, log in with your Twitch Credentials so the game can connect to your Twitch chat and begin reading typed commands. Play in Game Tracks, Community Tracks, Marble Battle Royale, and Tilted. All modes are viewer implemented so you can involve your viewers in all the game modes and just have fun.

Viewers/Racers - Join any stream on Twitch.tv streaming Marbles on Stream, be sure to greet the streamer, and get involved in their races simply by typing !play in their chat.

- Seasons?? Why?

We introduced seasons in May 2018 and each season brings new content to the game. It also resets the leaderboards and deletes all the community tracks from the global system.

Leaderboard points are global which means it does not matter where you race, you are earning points towards your total. We also delete all the community tracks from our system so each season brings fresh tracks in, and gives the builders the chance to reflect on the votes and possibly make changes to their existing tracks.

Streamers get a unique experience with Marbles. Streamers earn XP by conducting races. We use a very complex mathematical system to calculate how much each race earns them. At the end of the season the Top 3 will have ONE of their emotes added to the game to spawn in marbles for those who use the emote.

Interested in getting involved now?

If you are simply looking to play the game as a racer, check out the Twitch category Marbles on Stream and people are playing Right now! We are always happy to engage with you all. Whether it be on our discord, here on the community hub or out there on the tracks, you will learn we are very passionate and love chatting with you all.

Take care and may the force be with your marbles!

-Pixel by Pixel Studios