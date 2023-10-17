 Skip to content

PUSHER - Drug Tycoon update for 17 October 2023

HotFix 2.0.2

17 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HotFix v2.0.2:

  • Fixed a bug causing production drugs not to be added to the Stash House (bug after v.2.0 update).

Special thanks to community member @Obiwan for finding the bug.

