 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mistward update for 17 October 2023

v0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12463087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug where the player gets stuck in water
  • improved mouse controls
  • edited some texts
  • fixed a few issues where you would fuel or give items to a building when destructing or right after completing the construction
  • some optimization

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2618091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link