Seems like it's been forever since we've started working on it, but looks like this is it!

THE GAP IS NOW AVAILABLE

We're super excited for you to play it and hope you enjoy the it!

@KingArgaroth will be streaming with us, so come and say hi!

Feel free to let us know your opinions and leave a review :)

Thank you for the support <3