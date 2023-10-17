 Skip to content

Stick Slasher update for 17 October 2023

New Weapon Added!

Share · View all patches · Build 12462915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're thrilled to enhance your combat strategy with a dynamic addition - the "Pumpkin Mage"! This isn't just any weapon; it's a game-changer. Upon striking enemies, the Pumpkin Mage has the surreal power of converting them to our side, throwing them into a frenzy, and having them attack opponents indiscriminately. But that's not all! We're upping the ante with 3 new achievements linked directly to the Pumpkin Mage. Are you geared up to unlock them and showcase the unbridled power of the Mage? Immerse yourself in this new chaotic adventure — the battlefield awaits!

