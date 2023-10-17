Update 6.0.10

6.0.10 Patch Notes
- Fix Guild Exp / Level not displayed in chat lobby
- Fixed new inventory tabs not working in all inventory ui's
- Fixed some offsets in presets
- Added an option to enable/disable combat text compression
- Tuned down linear blur in tracks (moving background in 6-4)
- Added new assets to 7-3 and 6-4
- Fixed the moon visuals on Exo's Skin
Mid-Season 1 Balance Patch
- Adjusted Leech effectiveness on hell from 25% to 50% and on Nightmare from 60% to 75%
- Mercenaries gain more vitality, attack rating and armor per level now
- Mercenaries now gain 15 life from vitality instead of 12.5
- Boss Shrines can now spawn either 8 fallen angel champions that can drop angelic keys, or 8 special Ancients that have increased MF
- Chaos Shrines champion and ancient packs are the same as Boss Shrine but 12 enemies instead of 8. - Chaos Shrines can now also drop S tier items. Rune drop now drops 3 runes which can go up to Vex.
- Added Arrow Turret augment for Marksman
- Mercenaries are now immune to traps
- Increased Gold Pickup range
- Buffed Uber boss Life and damage(slightly)
- Polished Uber Reaper's lantern spawnpoint (half way between boss and player) + reduced lantern HP to 7.5% from 10% due to buffed values
- Fixed Dot damage showing when "Show Damage" is off
- Fixed an issue with inventory tab while in stash
- Fixed St. Neri's throwing distance
- Fixed Jötunn Warchief skinn skill effects
- Fixed a few broken quest objects
Viking
- Fixed Defensive shout not refreshing
- Buffed Demolishing Winds damage scaling from 2% to 3%
Pyromancer
- Blazing Trail now gives the player Phasing + Buffed burning damage scaling from 2.5% to 3.75%
- Max Hydras buffed from 10 to 15
- Buffed Hydra base damage and synergy scaling
- Buffed Inferno Slash base damage and synergy scaling + burning damage scaling
- Buffed Searing Chains base damage and synergy scaling + target bounces increased from 8 to 10
- Buffed Fire Ball synergy scaling + the explosion size now scales with points in the skill (5% per level)
- Buffed Scorching Aura base damage, intelligence and synergy scaling + Now burns the enemies for 27.5% + 2.5% per level
- Buffed Fire Nova base damage and synergy scaling + Buffed burning from 2.5% to 4.25% per level
- Buffed Comet base damage and synergy scaling + Buffed cast range from 240px to 360px & Added - - Fire Break (1.5% per level)
- Buffed Armageddon explosion size by 25% + Added 27% + (3% per level) burning
- Buffed Hydra Augment meteors speed by 20%
- Buffed Comet Augment damage scale from 8% to 12%
- Phoenix Flight now phases through enemies if blazing trail is applied
Marksman
- Vault damage type changed to physical based on attack damage and cast type changed to attack speed
- Vault now also targets enemies from a longer range and a bit more frequently
- Lowered Multishot projectiles per level + massive increase on the damage scaling
- Buffed Homing Rockets now scale +1 projectile per 6 levels in the skill
- Buffed Agility by reducing cooldown to 5 seconds and changed cast rate to attack speed
- Removed Arrow Rain cooldown but changed attack speed to cast rate
- Arrow Rampage now goes over walls
- Buffed Arrow Turret base damage
- Buffed Cannon Turret base damage
- Buffed Landmine base damage
- Buffed Rocket Turret synergy scaling
Pirate
- Buckshot can now shotgun, but the damage is reduced. Also Buffed AR scaling. (Augment now adds 1 extra projectile per 3 points)
- Buffed Explosive Barrel base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Cannonball now releases 6 shrapnels when exploding dealing its damage.
- Buffed Explosive Bullet AR scaling for better boss hitrate
- Torrent now activates additional times in the casted spot (1 activation per 5 skill points)
- Buffed Freezing Chainshot base damage scaling
- You can now cast 10 parrots but the duration is fixed to 6 seconds.
- Buffed Anchor lifetime by 1 second + Anchor now lands on your cursors position when casted (or to the length of your gamepad cursor)
- Buffed Land Ahoy base damage and synergy scaling + increased cast range from 240px to 360px
- Increased Anchor Augment initial anchors travel distance by 40%
Nomad
- Fixed stun bug in Cloud of Sand + increased its traveling speed by 50%
- Buffed Sand Tremors base AOE size, Increased AR scaling, Increased damage and synergy scaling and - increased Augment AOE scaling from 5% to 10% per point + lowered mana cost
- Increased Duration of Sand Gush tornados by 1 second.
- Osasis Aura now increases party movement speed by 1% per point
- Sand Vortex cooldown reduced from 12 seconds to 5 seconds.
- Buffed Flying Scimitar base damage and synergy scaling.
- Buffed Chainslice base damage and synergy scaling.
- Buffed Rupture base damage and synergy scaling + AR scaling
- Buffed Phantom Blade base damage, synergy and augment damage scaling (nerfed the augment attack speed to make it work)
Redneck
- Buffed Oil Spill cooldown from 10 seconds to 2 seconds.
- Spontaneous Combustion now leaves enemies burning.
- Pickup Raid now longer destroys into walls
- Chainsaw Massacre no longer looses complete control and has increased max speed
- Buffed Tree Trunk Triumph base damage and synergy + augment scaling
- Tirefire augment scale now scales the flames and the oil too
Necromancer
- Buffed Poison Breath base damage and poisoned scaling (2.5% > 3%)
- Buffed Bone Spear base damage and synergy scaling
- Buffed Corpse Explosion base damage and synergy scaling
- Buffed Cursed ground poison break scaling from 1% to 2% + reduced cooldown to 5 seconds.
- Buffed Poison Nova poisoned damage scaling from 2.5% to 4%
- Buffed Vengeful Spirit synergy scaling + Life scaling. You can now summon 2 vengefuls
- Recall summons cooldown reduced to 6 seconds
Samurai
- Massively Buffed Quickslash base damage, synergy damage and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Explosive Kunai base damage, synergy damage and intelligence scaling as well as Augment damage scaling
- Blade Barrier duration now increases by 0.25 seconds per point.
- Buffed Exploding Bolas base damage, synergy damage and intelligence scaling.
- Reduced Shadowstep cooldown to 1 second + buffed base damage slightly
- Reduced Empires Slash cooldown from 2 seconds to 1 second.
Paladin
- Lightning Fury bounces increased from 8 to 14 (Augment damage increased from 8% per level to 18% per level)
- Lightning Fury now breaks lightning resistances 1% per level
- Lightning Fury Augment no longer replaces the regular one but is added as an addition to it
- Fixed Lightning Fury augment hitbox for skins
- Thunder Shield now decreases both Magic and Physical damage taken
- Buffed Holy Bolt base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Fist of Heavens now scales off of Holy Bolts as in creating holy bolts, points put increases the holy bolt damage and amount of holy bolts
- Fist of Heavens Augment damage is Holy Bolt damage multiplied by fist of heavens damage multiplied by the amount of projectiles as a ground aoe when landing thus a nuclear bomb
- Fist of Heavens cast range increased from 240px to 320px
Buffed Holy Hammer duration, Speed and synergy scaling + Augment damage scaling
Amazon
- Buffed Thunder Fury base damage, AR and synergy scaling + fixed hitboxes on the bolts
- Thunder Godesses Chosen now also increases flat AR
- Buffed Rebound AR scaling
Demon Slayer
- Buffed Shredder Trap base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Demon's Calling base damage and synergy scaling
- Buffed Slice of Shadows damage and synergy scaling
- Buffed Demon Form duration from 8 seconds to 10 seconds and reduced cooldown from 25 seconds to 18 seconds.
Demonspawn
- Buffed Impale base damage and synergy scaling, Impale now causes Bleed
- Buffed Bonestorm base damage and synergy scaling
- Buffed Ossification defense from 2% to 2.5% per level, also now increased MS for 1% per point after killing an enemy
- Buffed Cartilage Build Up base damage and intelligence scaling
- Spinal Tap now deals increased damage to bleeding targets
- Mana Shield bug fixed where with 0 mana you would not take damage, also change phys reduction to magic reduction
- Buffed Blood Surge base damage scaling
- Blood Demons now summons 3 demons instead of 1
Shaman
- Buffed Nature's Prophet from 2% to 3%
- Buffed Twisters base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Rock Fragments base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Earth Bind base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Meteor Storm base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Tornado base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Fissures base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Earth Totem base damage and synergy scaling
- You can now summon 4 wolves and 6 with augment
- Buffed Storm Totem base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Scent of the Wolf damage scaling from 5% to 7%
- Buffed Fire Totem Synergy scaling and Burning from 2.5 to 3%
- Buffed Chaos Totem base damage and synergy scaling
White Mage
- Increased Digest Souls duration from 5 seconds to 6 seconds
- Soul Spurn now triggers benediction
- Restless Souls base projectile amount is now 5
- Buffed Satans Mark AOE, base damage and synergy scaling + fixed mark not refreshing when re-casted + changed martyr synergy to restless souls
- Buffed Black Mass base damage and synergy scaling slightly + reduced cooldown from 20 seconds to 16 seconds.
- Buffed Chain of Holy Light base damage and synergy scaling + increased bounces from 8 to 11
- Increased Benediction aoe by 35%
- Increased Healing Zone aoe by 44%
- Buffed Shadow Bolt base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Malediction now spawns 3 crows
Marauder
- Buffed Force Overwhelming Duration to 10 seconds and reduced cooldown to 14 seconds.
- Buffed Bouncing Grenade base damage and synergy scaling + fixed augment bug
- Buffed Big Bo-oM base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Crazy Grapple base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Unstable Bomb base damage and synergy scaling
- Buffed Flail Mastery scaling from 1% to 1.5% per point (all attributes)
- Buffed Bombardment synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Retiarius Net base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling (Also fixed augment)
Plague Doctor
- Buffed Surgical Bloodletting base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Increased Miasma traveling speed
- Buffed Malpractice poison damage from 3.5% to 5%
- Defunct Surgeon now gives AR and cooldown is reduced to 10 seconds from 25 seconds
- Buffed Toxic Flask base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Exploding Mice now deals a % of the rats damage + increased AOE
- Buffed Jar of Leeches base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Randy the Rancid Rat base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling + increased plague damage scaling from 5% to 6%
- Buffed Plague of Rats base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
Shield Lancer
- Crushing Lance now uses Attack Speed rather than cast rate
- Lance Throw now pierces enemies
- Massive Buff to Shield Slam damage and AR scaling (acts as a single target damage source vs bosses etc)
- Buffed Taunt duration scaling
- Buffed Damage Reflect from 2% to 4% per point
- Buffed Spiked Shields base damage and synergy scaling
- Buffed Counter base damage and synergy scaling
- Reduced Last Stand cooldown to 15 seconds.
Illusionist
- Buffed Age Proliferation base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling
- Buffed Gravitational Slam base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling + removed cooldown
- Temporal Heroes cooldown reduced to 25 seconds
Jötunn
- Orb of Frost now goes through walls but doesnt create icicles while on top of a wall
- Buffed Portal of Ice base damage and synergy scaling
- Glacial Tremors now activate at 4 attacks instead of 6
- Lowered Embodiment of Aurgelmir cooldown from 45 seconds to 20 seconds.
- Buffed Icicles base damage and synergy scaling
Exo
- Buffed Scorching Whip base damage and synergy scaling
- Solar Flare base projectiles changed from 1 to 3
- Solar Dash now has phasing and goes through enemies
- Buffed Solar Form pulse base damage and synergy scaling + increased buff from 3% to 5%
- Astreroid cast range increased from 240px to 320px
- Buffed Lunar Orbit base damage and synergy scaling
- Buffed Blood Moon cold damage from 2.5% to 3% and bleeding from 3% to 4% + also decreased cooldown to 10 seconds
- Reduced Black Hole cooldown to 7 seconds and buffed intelligence scaling + cast range from 240px to 320px
Item Restoration tickets are now open, and users are able to apply for a restoration for the next 14 days (Untill 31st Oct.)
We can not guarantee a full restoration but we will review every case and try our best to bring your lost items back. Please note that we are only able to restore items that disappeared after the Patch 6.0.3!
Love,
PAS
