Update 6.0.10

6.0.10 Patch Notes

Fix Guild Exp / Level not displayed in chat lobby

Fixed new inventory tabs not working in all inventory ui's

Fixed some offsets in presets

Added an option to enable/disable combat text compression

Tuned down linear blur in tracks (moving background in 6-4)

Added new assets to 7-3 and 6-4

Fixed the moon visuals on Exo's Skin

Mid-Season 1 Balance Patch

Adjusted Leech effectiveness on hell from 25% to 50% and on Nightmare from 60% to 75%

Mercenaries gain more vitality, attack rating and armor per level now

Mercenaries now gain 15 life from vitality instead of 12.5

Boss Shrines can now spawn either 8 fallen angel champions that can drop angelic keys, or 8 special Ancients that have increased MF

Chaos Shrines champion and ancient packs are the same as Boss Shrine but 12 enemies instead of 8. - Chaos Shrines can now also drop S tier items. Rune drop now drops 3 runes which can go up to Vex.

Added Arrow Turret augment for Marksman

Mercenaries are now immune to traps

Increased Gold Pickup range

Buffed Uber boss Life and damage(slightly)

Polished Uber Reaper's lantern spawnpoint (half way between boss and player) + reduced lantern HP to 7.5% from 10% due to buffed values

Fixed Dot damage showing when "Show Damage" is off

Fixed an issue with inventory tab while in stash

Fixed St. Neri's throwing distance

Fixed Jötunn Warchief skinn skill effects

Fixed a few broken quest objects

Viking

Fixed Defensive shout not refreshing

Buffed Demolishing Winds damage scaling from 2% to 3%

Pyromancer

Blazing Trail now gives the player Phasing + Buffed burning damage scaling from 2.5% to 3.75%

Max Hydras buffed from 10 to 15

Buffed Hydra base damage and synergy scaling

Buffed Inferno Slash base damage and synergy scaling + burning damage scaling

Buffed Searing Chains base damage and synergy scaling + target bounces increased from 8 to 10

Buffed Fire Ball synergy scaling + the explosion size now scales with points in the skill (5% per level)

Buffed Scorching Aura base damage, intelligence and synergy scaling + Now burns the enemies for 27.5% + 2.5% per level

Buffed Fire Nova base damage and synergy scaling + Buffed burning from 2.5% to 4.25% per level

Buffed Comet base damage and synergy scaling + Buffed cast range from 240px to 360px & Added - - Fire Break (1.5% per level)

Buffed Armageddon explosion size by 25% + Added 27% + (3% per level) burning

Buffed Hydra Augment meteors speed by 20%

Buffed Comet Augment damage scale from 8% to 12%

Phoenix Flight now phases through enemies if blazing trail is applied

Marksman

Vault damage type changed to physical based on attack damage and cast type changed to attack speed

Vault now also targets enemies from a longer range and a bit more frequently

Lowered Multishot projectiles per level + massive increase on the damage scaling

Buffed Homing Rockets now scale +1 projectile per 6 levels in the skill

Buffed Agility by reducing cooldown to 5 seconds and changed cast rate to attack speed

Removed Arrow Rain cooldown but changed attack speed to cast rate

Arrow Rampage now goes over walls

Buffed Arrow Turret base damage

Buffed Cannon Turret base damage

Buffed Landmine base damage

Buffed Rocket Turret synergy scaling

Pirate

Buckshot can now shotgun, but the damage is reduced. Also Buffed AR scaling. (Augment now adds 1 extra projectile per 3 points)

Buffed Explosive Barrel base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Cannonball now releases 6 shrapnels when exploding dealing its damage.

Buffed Explosive Bullet AR scaling for better boss hitrate

Torrent now activates additional times in the casted spot (1 activation per 5 skill points)

Buffed Freezing Chainshot base damage scaling

You can now cast 10 parrots but the duration is fixed to 6 seconds.

Buffed Anchor lifetime by 1 second + Anchor now lands on your cursors position when casted (or to the length of your gamepad cursor)

Buffed Land Ahoy base damage and synergy scaling + increased cast range from 240px to 360px

Increased Anchor Augment initial anchors travel distance by 40%

Nomad

Fixed stun bug in Cloud of Sand + increased its traveling speed by 50%

Buffed Sand Tremors base AOE size, Increased AR scaling, Increased damage and synergy scaling and - increased Augment AOE scaling from 5% to 10% per point + lowered mana cost

Increased Duration of Sand Gush tornados by 1 second.

Osasis Aura now increases party movement speed by 1% per point

Sand Vortex cooldown reduced from 12 seconds to 5 seconds.

Buffed Flying Scimitar base damage and synergy scaling.

Buffed Chainslice base damage and synergy scaling.

Buffed Rupture base damage and synergy scaling + AR scaling

Buffed Phantom Blade base damage, synergy and augment damage scaling (nerfed the augment attack speed to make it work)

Redneck

Buffed Oil Spill cooldown from 10 seconds to 2 seconds.

Spontaneous Combustion now leaves enemies burning.

Pickup Raid now longer destroys into walls

Chainsaw Massacre no longer looses complete control and has increased max speed

Buffed Tree Trunk Triumph base damage and synergy + augment scaling

Tirefire augment scale now scales the flames and the oil too

Necromancer

Buffed Poison Breath base damage and poisoned scaling (2.5% > 3%)

Buffed Bone Spear base damage and synergy scaling

Buffed Corpse Explosion base damage and synergy scaling

Buffed Cursed ground poison break scaling from 1% to 2% + reduced cooldown to 5 seconds.

Buffed Poison Nova poisoned damage scaling from 2.5% to 4%

Buffed Vengeful Spirit synergy scaling + Life scaling. You can now summon 2 vengefuls

Recall summons cooldown reduced to 6 seconds

Samurai

Massively Buffed Quickslash base damage, synergy damage and intelligence scaling

Buffed Explosive Kunai base damage, synergy damage and intelligence scaling as well as Augment damage scaling

Blade Barrier duration now increases by 0.25 seconds per point.

Buffed Exploding Bolas base damage, synergy damage and intelligence scaling.

Reduced Shadowstep cooldown to 1 second + buffed base damage slightly

Reduced Empires Slash cooldown from 2 seconds to 1 second.

Paladin

Lightning Fury bounces increased from 8 to 14 (Augment damage increased from 8% per level to 18% per level)

Lightning Fury now breaks lightning resistances 1% per level

Lightning Fury Augment no longer replaces the regular one but is added as an addition to it

Fixed Lightning Fury augment hitbox for skins

Thunder Shield now decreases both Magic and Physical damage taken

Buffed Holy Bolt base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Fist of Heavens now scales off of Holy Bolts as in creating holy bolts, points put increases the holy bolt damage and amount of holy bolts

Fist of Heavens Augment damage is Holy Bolt damage multiplied by fist of heavens damage multiplied by the amount of projectiles as a ground aoe when landing thus a nuclear bomb

Fist of Heavens cast range increased from 240px to 320px

Buffed Holy Hammer duration, Speed and synergy scaling + Augment damage scaling

Amazon

Buffed Thunder Fury base damage, AR and synergy scaling + fixed hitboxes on the bolts

Thunder Godesses Chosen now also increases flat AR

Buffed Rebound AR scaling

Demon Slayer

Buffed Shredder Trap base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Demon's Calling base damage and synergy scaling

Buffed Slice of Shadows damage and synergy scaling

Buffed Demon Form duration from 8 seconds to 10 seconds and reduced cooldown from 25 seconds to 18 seconds.

Demonspawn

Buffed Impale base damage and synergy scaling, Impale now causes Bleed

Buffed Bonestorm base damage and synergy scaling

Buffed Ossification defense from 2% to 2.5% per level, also now increased MS for 1% per point after killing an enemy

Buffed Cartilage Build Up base damage and intelligence scaling

Spinal Tap now deals increased damage to bleeding targets

Mana Shield bug fixed where with 0 mana you would not take damage, also change phys reduction to magic reduction

Buffed Blood Surge base damage scaling

Blood Demons now summons 3 demons instead of 1

Shaman

Buffed Nature's Prophet from 2% to 3%

Buffed Twisters base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Rock Fragments base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Earth Bind base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Meteor Storm base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Tornado base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Fissures base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Earth Totem base damage and synergy scaling

You can now summon 4 wolves and 6 with augment

Buffed Storm Totem base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Scent of the Wolf damage scaling from 5% to 7%

Buffed Fire Totem Synergy scaling and Burning from 2.5 to 3%

Buffed Chaos Totem base damage and synergy scaling

White Mage

Increased Digest Souls duration from 5 seconds to 6 seconds

Soul Spurn now triggers benediction

Restless Souls base projectile amount is now 5

Buffed Satans Mark AOE, base damage and synergy scaling + fixed mark not refreshing when re-casted + changed martyr synergy to restless souls

Buffed Black Mass base damage and synergy scaling slightly + reduced cooldown from 20 seconds to 16 seconds.

Buffed Chain of Holy Light base damage and synergy scaling + increased bounces from 8 to 11

Increased Benediction aoe by 35%

Increased Healing Zone aoe by 44%

Buffed Shadow Bolt base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Malediction now spawns 3 crows

Marauder

Buffed Force Overwhelming Duration to 10 seconds and reduced cooldown to 14 seconds.

Buffed Bouncing Grenade base damage and synergy scaling + fixed augment bug

Buffed Big Bo-oM base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Crazy Grapple base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Unstable Bomb base damage and synergy scaling

Buffed Flail Mastery scaling from 1% to 1.5% per point (all attributes)

Buffed Bombardment synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Retiarius Net base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling (Also fixed augment)

Plague Doctor

Buffed Surgical Bloodletting base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Increased Miasma traveling speed

Buffed Malpractice poison damage from 3.5% to 5%

Defunct Surgeon now gives AR and cooldown is reduced to 10 seconds from 25 seconds

Buffed Toxic Flask base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Exploding Mice now deals a % of the rats damage + increased AOE

Buffed Jar of Leeches base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Randy the Rancid Rat base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling + increased plague damage scaling from 5% to 6%

Buffed Plague of Rats base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Shield Lancer

Crushing Lance now uses Attack Speed rather than cast rate

Lance Throw now pierces enemies

Massive Buff to Shield Slam damage and AR scaling (acts as a single target damage source vs bosses etc)

Buffed Taunt duration scaling

Buffed Damage Reflect from 2% to 4% per point

Buffed Spiked Shields base damage and synergy scaling

Buffed Counter base damage and synergy scaling

Reduced Last Stand cooldown to 15 seconds.

Illusionist

Buffed Age Proliferation base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling

Buffed Gravitational Slam base damage, synergy and intelligence scaling + removed cooldown

Temporal Heroes cooldown reduced to 25 seconds

Jötunn

Orb of Frost now goes through walls but doesnt create icicles while on top of a wall

Buffed Portal of Ice base damage and synergy scaling

Glacial Tremors now activate at 4 attacks instead of 6

Lowered Embodiment of Aurgelmir cooldown from 45 seconds to 20 seconds.

Buffed Icicles base damage and synergy scaling

Exo

Buffed Scorching Whip base damage and synergy scaling

Solar Flare base projectiles changed from 1 to 3

Solar Dash now has phasing and goes through enemies

Buffed Solar Form pulse base damage and synergy scaling + increased buff from 3% to 5%

Astreroid cast range increased from 240px to 320px

Buffed Lunar Orbit base damage and synergy scaling

Buffed Blood Moon cold damage from 2.5% to 3% and bleeding from 3% to 4% + also decreased cooldown to 10 seconds

Reduced Black Hole cooldown to 7 seconds and buffed intelligence scaling + cast range from 240px to 320px

Item Restoration tickets are now open, and users are able to apply for a restoration for the next 14 days (Untill 31st Oct.)

We can not guarantee a full restoration but we will review every case and try our best to bring your lost items back. Please note that we are only able to restore items that disappeared after the Patch 6.0.3!

Love,

PAS