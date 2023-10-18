Shattered Pixel Dungeon v2.2.0!

(For the best viewing experience, please read the original copy of this post on Shatteredpixel.com)

Shattered is also 33% off on Steam right now, both to celebrate the release of v2.2.0 and as a part of the sale for Roguelike Celebration 2023!

This update also roughly doubles the length of Shattered's soundtrack! You can get the soundtrack on Steam Here.

What’s new in v2.2.0

v2.2.0 includes a brand new quest in the caves, almost 20 minutes of new music, and substantial improvements to the prison and sewers quests! there's also the usual bunch of big and small tweaks and bugfixes.

I talked about this update in three previous blog posts:

Here’s a condensed runthrough of the major changes this update. You can check out the changes screen in-game for a fully detailed list.

v2.2.0 releases 138 days after v2.1.0.

An entirely new quest in the caves, with a new environment, enemies, boss, and rewards!

~20 minutes of new music from the game's composer: Kristjan Thomas Haaristo!

Extensive changes to all 3 prison quest variants

Rebalanced the hostile champions challenge

Redesigned T2 talents that trigger on potion and scroll usage

15+ misc. changes

35+ bugfixes

Various weapon ability buffs, most notably to the sneak ability

Mild nerfs to the katana, and to sacrificial and corrosion curses

Reduced ascension enemy power scaling in caves and prison

What's Coming Next?

The next update will be v2.3.0, and will add two new variants to the new caves quest!

The first of the upcoming caves quest variants is an unstable gnoll encampment. The gnolls have taken to trying to mine out some gold themselves, but are preferring to use earth-moving magic with little care for cave stability. Expect a lot of closed in walls and fallen rocks, as well as gnolls that'll be able to use those rocks against you.

The second upcoming variant is a mushroom forest. A large mycellium network has grown in this area, creating lots of hostile plant life. The abundance of tall vegetation isn't just pretty tough, you'll want to use it (or the cave walls themselves) to keep out of sight from the powerful, yet stationary, mushroom sentries.

I also expect v2.3.0 will include followup changes to the initial new quest variant, as well as the usual assortment of other smaller improvements, fixes, and additions. I'd like for v2.3.0 to be fairly quick, so the other changes will probably be lighter than usual.

The new caves quest ended up taking quite a lot longer than intended, so I'm a bit hesitant to commit to an ETA for v2.3.0 currently. I should hopefully be able to announce something later in November or early December. Please keep in mind that while I always try to keep to the ETAs I provide, they are just estimates. If you don't hear from me by the ETA, it means I'm still busy with the update!

In the meantime you can subscribe to the Shattered Pixel Newsletter, or follow me on Mastodon if you'd like more frequent incremental updates.