Patch version 1.0.2 (3457)

Hello conductors!
Thank you for continuing to report bugs all the bugs that you've found in Station to Station! We will continue to squash them as fast as we can for you.
Here's a full list of fixes for this patch:
- Added some more variation to trees in Riverbend Woods.
- Fixed that completing the fund challenge would in rare circumstances sometimes not save.
- Made an automatic backup system for saves, hopefully fixing the issue that in extremely rare cases all progress would be lost. Please contact us if this issue still happens to you!
- Fixed that parallel tracks would sometimes not be recognized.
- Fixed that while creating a railroad, hovering over lost goods or building spawn indicators would block the railroad.
- Fixed that you could have multiple keys assigned to the same key binding after pressing "reset to defaults".
- Fixed that the game would not respond to gamepad input when you press select on the level completed popup while using gamepad.
- Fixed that the bridge warning would sometimes not appear in level Greendale 4.
- Fixed that entering station mode while choosing an industry to build would spawn the new industry in the corner of the map.
- Optimized performance while creating a new railroad. Long railroads now reduce the framerate much less.
- Minor tweaks and fixes to railroad visuals.
- Fixed missing lines in the localization.
- Fixed that enabling and disabling cards using gamepad forced the train selection wheel to re-open after it has been closed, causing some issues.
- Fixed that a dragged station would automatically be placed when you clicked on the pause button.
- Fixed that certain tooltips would persist on the screen during Create Industry and Upgrade City mode while using gamepad.
- Fixed that you could break the tutorial by entering station mode in the first second of the first tutorial.
- Fixed that the gamepad cursor would sometimes be visible when it should be hidden.
- User interface tweaks to remove overlapping UI and out of bound texts in certain cases.
Changed files in this update