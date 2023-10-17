minor update

After the action unit installs the component, it will take the defense method to enhance the benchmark defense attribute, add the attack method to the benchmark attack method list, and take its attribute as the benchmark attribute. It will also take its ability attribute, but the ability attribute only takes the maximum value.

Add a safety attribute, similar to decoration value and aesthetics value, which is also an score item.

Added a spaceship ammunition attribute, which will automatically be used by the spaceship to attack enemy ships and planets when items with this attribute are in the cargo hold of the spaceship. Use its ranged damage attribute to reduce armor on the spaceship and deal explosive damage to the planet.

When attacking a planet with ammunition, if the planet is currently being observed, it will actually explode at a random location. Otherwise, randomly select a development group, reduce its development value by 0.001 * damage, and randomly reduce its formula productivity by 1 unit. Damage to groups will increase a significant amount of hostility. Only the Chaos Empire will engage in attacks on planets.

Added a field to describe the probability of outcome in the plant outcome stage, with most plants defaulting to a value of 1.

Dig only alkaline fine sand from sand blocks and quicksand blocks

Building sand can be made of machine-made sand using crushed stone and consuming electricity.

Added the attribute of building sand, with machine made sand and river sand having this attribute, with a value of 1

Concrete can be manufactured using crushed stone, water, cement, and items with building sand, either in a concrete mixer or manually.

Concrete will transform into solidified concrete after 48 hours.

Similar to the mechanism of a small pond, there will also be small sand pits, which are remnants of the river, and the sand here is all river sand.

Added the actions of storing bags to vehicles, retrieving items from vehicles to backpacks, and picking and delivering items to vehicles, all requiring them to be in a riding state.