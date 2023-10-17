 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 17 October 2023

v0.34.1

Build 12462667

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Fixes
  • fixed jungle gift, high tide and low tide not using the correct attribute addresses
  • fixed statistics without a goal being expandable
  • fixed town resources from idle not counting towards total resources gathered statistic

