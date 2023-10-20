Silent Rain is NOW in Early Access on Steam!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Exciting News: Silent Rain Enters Early Access on Steam!

We are excited to announce the anticipated debut of “Silent Rain” in the gaming world.

This atmospheric, puzzle adventure is now available for Early Access on Steam, giving players an exclusive opportunity to dive into the bone-chilling experience of Silent Rain before its full release.

What is Silent Rain?

Silent Rain is a cooperative and challenging hide-and-seek horror game. With each attempt, you'll gain the knowledge needed to progress in your next run. Playable from 1 to 4 players, your mission is to navigate the mansion's shadowy corners, unveil its mysteries, and evade its sinister occupant. Silent Rain delivers an immersive and nerve-wracking experience.

With over 90,000 unique players venturing into the demo, and 33,000 wishlists collected in just 41 days, it's clear that Silent Rain has captured the hearts of many players.

Why Early Access?

We believe that player feedback is extremely valuable in shaping the final experience of Silent Rain.

Early Access allows us to collaborate with our dedicated community, collect suggestions, and make the necessary refinements. This means that as a player, you have the opportunity to influence the game's development and watch it evolve based on your input.

Our Promise:

Throughout the Early Access phase, our team is committed to delivering regular updates, bug fixes, and improvements to ensure the best possible gaming experience. We'll be listening closely to the community, addressing concerns, and implementing your suggestions.

After the full release of Silent Rain, our commitment to enhancing the player experience continues. We have several additions in the pipeline, including:

Controller Support: We're working on adding full controller support.

We're working on adding full controller support. In-Game Voice Chat Improvement: Actually the voice chat is quite buggy, we're dedicated to enhancing the in-game voice chat for smoother communication and cooperation among players.

Actually the voice chat is quite buggy, we're dedicated to enhancing the in-game voice chat for smoother communication and cooperation among players. Single-Player Game Balance: We're focusing on fine-tuning the single-player experience to ensure that the game's challenges are well-balanced and engaging.

We will also continue to monitor and address player feedback for bug fixes and difficulty balancing. Your insights will be critical in refining Silent Rain, ensuring it remains a captivating and enjoyable game for all players.

How to Get Involved:

Silent Rain is now available for purchase on Steam's Early Access platform. Join us on this remarkable journey and become a part of the Silent Rain community. Your feedback is crucial to us.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be among the first to explore Silent Rain. Grab your copy on Steam now!