Patch Note #6

Patch 1.1.6
- Improved snapping rule to be more intuitive (prioritizing closer objects)
- Changed many object's default orientation (when picked up), so that snapping them correctly is easier
- Fixed GOAT achievement
- Fixed an issue where score awarded by a delivery was not the same for all players
- Fixed a relatively rare case of disconnect in levels with narrow passage / door
- Fixed furniture spawn position in level 3-19 and tool spawn position in level 2-21
