Kallax update for 17 October 2023

Patch Note #6

Patch Note #6

Build 12462564

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.1.6

  • Improved snapping rule to be more intuitive (prioritizing closer objects)
  • Changed many object's default orientation (when picked up), so that snapping them correctly is easier
  • Fixed GOAT achievement
  • Fixed an issue where score awarded by a delivery was not the same for all players
  • Fixed a relatively rare case of disconnect in levels with narrow passage / door
  • Fixed furniture spawn position in level 3-19 and tool spawn position in level 2-21

Changed files in this update

