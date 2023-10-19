Free Update 🎃Nightmare Mode🌙 Out Now!

Stealth VR gem Budget Cuts Ultimate, AKA everyone’s favorite game about sneaking and slashing your way through the corporate robo-pocalypse, has a new spooky update - and it’s FREE! The ‘Nightmare Update’ is out today (October 19th)!

In Nightmare Mode, the campaign levels of Budget Cuts Ultimate get reimagined as a stalker horror; the player must navigate spookified levels while being relentlessly pursued by killer bot ADAM (He is SO scary. Like. Why did we put him in EVERY.SINGLE.LEVEL?!) ;_; Players must sneak, hide and run like never before, as weapons have no effect on this lean, mean HR machine.

Is ADAM a tad too much for your nerves?

We have something for you as well! Celebrate Halloween from within the Budget Cuts universe by playing the regular story mode with some chic seasonal decor! Check the brand new seasonal decor option and have a taco party surrounded by candles and pumpkins!

Full Patch Notes:

New game mode: Nightmare Mode! Play the story mode levels with new puzzles, while Adam tries to stop you with his bare hands

Seasonal decorations! Activate this in settings to add cute pumpkins and more in levels during spooky month

You can now skip right to Budget Cuts 2 content if you have already played Budget Cuts; just select level 7 "Conductor" from the menu when starting a new game

Oil can dripper - now drips oil! Available in Nightmare Mode

Added safeguards to make Adam less likely to walk through walls in Human Resources

Various bug fixes for Adam

Keypads now display numbers again

Patched hole in wall in main menu

Enemies will no longer give up chasing after opening a door

Enemy searching bug fixes

Riot shields no longer collide with doors when held by a Prosecutor

Prosecutors no longer drop their shields when stepping on ragdolls

Game now remembers what tools you had equipped when loading a save file or changing scenes

Fixed infinite vibration on controllers when grabbing arrow after grabbing a door

Some minor fixes for smooth locomotion

Fixed some materials that looked broken

Fixed some minor shader bugs

Fixed a few minor audio issues

Various minor stability issues fixed

Good luck! You’re gonna need it :)