Voor de kroon update for 17 October 2023

Patch notes October 17th 2023

Patch notes October 17th 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Lower foodcost of conscripts to 0
  • Lower foodcost of Amstel retinue unit to 1
  • Lower monthly upkeep of Amstel retinue unit to 50 Silver
  • Add slightly more health to ladder units
  • Increase chance of polearm units rearing a horse
  • Recruiting units costs population
  • Rdeduce round castle construction time to 6 turns
  • Reduce square castle construction time to 8 turns
  • Add under construction meshes to castles
  • Change resource cart to wheat cart pulled by ox
  • Increase range of ranged units targeting custom targets by 25%
  • Remove mounted health bonus from light cavalry
  • Redesign campaign stats interface
  • Redesign recruitment window
  • Increase border scroll threshold for screen edges during campaign
  • Add helpful tooltips to campaign UI elements
  • Add building tree browser to game
  • Nerf manor farm silver income
  • Improve user feedback on settlement send list
  • Rebalance Frisian starting economy
  • Change frisian heavy unit to sergeants with mail horses
  • Add Frisian hunters unit
  • Revamp Frisian banner carriers
  • Revamp look of Frisian units
  • Enable settlement specific heraldry for Frisian units
  • Add more gameplay prompts to give feedback on why things can not be done
  • Change battle dialog text of close button to close when opening siege defense
  • Disallow archer AI skirmish phase for small armies to speed up early campaign combat
  • SLightly increase stormram speed
  • Add experiemental dynamic environment destruction
  • Remove two front ladders from square castle when wall is breached
  • Add reaction to nearby trebuchet impact to units
  • Prevent important units like officers from manning siege equipment
  • Add small fade to officer dead icon on after battle screen
  • Don't show officer dead icon when unit is killed during battle
  • Add user feedback when unpossessing a unit
  • Remove sally out button during campaign siege battles
  • Change around some Frisian town heraldry
  • Rename church of St. Mary to Chapel of St. Mary
  • Reduce desaturation of building images on cimematic color mode
  • Hide lead charge option when the player army would instantly route on battle start
  • Change algorithm to determine wehn AI player would surrender
  • Unit level now slightly influences max morale
  • Set archers use forced fire by default during siege battles
  • Remove game ending on negative food resource
  • Fix horse footprints during winter not showing
  • Fix player blood when hit by arrow
  • Fix stormram operating units having wrong rotation
  • Fix attack direction for two handed commander weapons
  • Fix knights not being knocked from horse during jousting
  • Fix Player dying to explosions or fire when posessing a ranged unit
  • Fix bug causing crash when looking up non existing faction name
  • Fix AI quick battle siege engine build behavior
  • Fix communal terp building not giving storage space
  • Fix helmet plume not getting colored
  • Fix AI not building siege engines during campaign sieges
  • Fix reinforcements from campaign carrying over to quick battles
  • Fix officer renaming
  • Fix siege engine units still manning siege engine when sallying out
  • Fix siege engines getting garbage collected
  • Fix horses stacking on top of eachother in some cases

