Patch notes October 17th 2023

- Lower foodcost of conscripts to 0
- Lower foodcost of Amstel retinue unit to 1
- Lower monthly upkeep of Amstel retinue unit to 50 Silver
- Add slightly more health to ladder units
- Increase chance of polearm units rearing a horse
- Recruiting units costs population
- Rdeduce round castle construction time to 6 turns
- Reduce square castle construction time to 8 turns
- Add under construction meshes to castles
- Change resource cart to wheat cart pulled by ox
- Increase range of ranged units targeting custom targets by 25%
- Remove mounted health bonus from light cavalry
- Redesign campaign stats interface
- Redesign recruitment window
- Increase border scroll threshold for screen edges during campaign
- Add helpful tooltips to campaign UI elements
- Add building tree browser to game
- Nerf manor farm silver income
- Improve user feedback on settlement send list
- Rebalance Frisian starting economy
- Change frisian heavy unit to sergeants with mail horses
- Add Frisian hunters unit
- Revamp Frisian banner carriers
- Revamp look of Frisian units
- Enable settlement specific heraldry for Frisian units
- Add more gameplay prompts to give feedback on why things can not be done
- Change battle dialog text of close button to close when opening siege defense
- Disallow archer AI skirmish phase for small armies to speed up early campaign combat
- SLightly increase stormram speed
- Add experiemental dynamic environment destruction
- Remove two front ladders from square castle when wall is breached
- Add reaction to nearby trebuchet impact to units
- Prevent important units like officers from manning siege equipment
- Add small fade to officer dead icon on after battle screen
- Don't show officer dead icon when unit is killed during battle
- Add user feedback when unpossessing a unit
- Remove sally out button during campaign siege battles
- Change around some Frisian town heraldry
- Rename church of St. Mary to Chapel of St. Mary
- Reduce desaturation of building images on cimematic color mode
- Hide lead charge option when the player army would instantly route on battle start
- Change algorithm to determine wehn AI player would surrender
- Unit level now slightly influences max morale
- Set archers use forced fire by default during siege battles
- Remove game ending on negative food resource
- Fix horse footprints during winter not showing
- Fix player blood when hit by arrow
- Fix stormram operating units having wrong rotation
- Fix attack direction for two handed commander weapons
- Fix knights not being knocked from horse during jousting
- Fix Player dying to explosions or fire when posessing a ranged unit
- Fix bug causing crash when looking up non existing faction name
- Fix AI quick battle siege engine build behavior
- Fix communal terp building not giving storage space
- Fix helmet plume not getting colored
- Fix AI not building siege engines during campaign sieges
- Fix reinforcements from campaign carrying over to quick battles
- Fix officer renaming
- Fix siege engine units still manning siege engine when sallying out
- Fix siege engines getting garbage collected
- Fix horses stacking on top of eachother in some cases
