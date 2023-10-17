Patch 5.1.0

Finally release date and we have been working a lot since the last BETA patch to make sure the game is as balanced as possible and all the items fulfill a purpose.

I will not post all the changes here since they are too many but the big changes include

All weapons except GUN now has 3 turns to complete your phase and will not give you more when leveling up, this is to make it easier to balance and more fun since now you must use the spell cards or relics to achieve your full success.

All weapons have undergone changes to damage and other stats according to new balance curve that affect both normal and hard mode.

Added a mini boss (King Scarab) that will grant you a better reward when fighting but you can also skip him if it is too hard.

Soul persona now shows one step ahead when leveling soul to higher levels.

Almost all points on the map have had their rewards revised as well.

All persona points have been adjusted slightly and correct graphics applied.

I will not list all the bug fixes here but over 50 bugs have been fixed and that include merchants having the same cards every time you visited him (now they are different each time) and plenty of other rewards will now properly be randomized.