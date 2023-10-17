[3.3.0] - 2023-10-17

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Added
- Added Sebastian scene
- Added Aubrey model scene images
- Added Aubrey sex scene images
- Added image to Chloe/Nora swimming race scene
- Added image to MC making drinks scene for Nora
- Added variables to avoid using the label history too much
Changed
- Renamed an enum to avoid bad encoding
Removed
- Removed unused images and label from Aubrey model scene
- Removed unused image from MC ape/wolf in bed scene
Fixed
- Fixed DJBP Kiwii path
- Fixed Aubrey van scene continuity
- Fixed image continuity in Lindsey study scene
- Fixed image continuity in Lauren dorm scene
- Fixed image continuity in Penelope coin scene
- Fixed image continuity in Chloe pool hall scene
- Fixed MC's profile picture being reset to default (#431)
- Fixed not being able to delete username in kiwii (#430)
- Fixed image continuity in Nora and Chloe pool race
- Fixed Penelope and MC switching sides in Penelopes bedroom scene
- Fixed Labels and brought them all in line with current label system
- Fixed image in Chloe/Aubrey bikini shopping scene
- Fixed Riley disappearing cup in Elijah pants scene
- Made sure anyone acknowledges what happened in the fight with Tom
- Fixed FWB Nora from episode 2 using the pathbuilder
- Used more appropriate variables for some situations
- Updated the pathbuilder
