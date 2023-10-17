 Skip to content

College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 17 October 2023

[3.3.0] - 2023-10-17

[3.3.0] - 2023-10-17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added Sebastian scene
  • Added Aubrey model scene images
  • Added Aubrey sex scene images
  • Added image to Chloe/Nora swimming race scene
  • Added image to MC making drinks scene for Nora
  • Added variables to avoid using the label history too much

Changed

  • Renamed an enum to avoid bad encoding

Removed

  • Removed unused images and label from Aubrey model scene
  • Removed unused image from MC ape/wolf in bed scene

Fixed

  • Fixed DJBP Kiwii path
  • Fixed Aubrey van scene continuity
  • Fixed image continuity in Lindsey study scene
  • Fixed image continuity in Lauren dorm scene
  • Fixed image continuity in Penelope coin scene
  • Fixed image continuity in Chloe pool hall scene
  • Fixed MC's profile picture being reset to default (#431)
  • Fixed not being able to delete username in kiwii (#430)
  • Fixed image continuity in Nora and Chloe pool race
  • Fixed Penelope and MC switching sides in Penelopes bedroom scene
  • Fixed Labels and brought them all in line with current label system
  • Fixed image in Chloe/Aubrey bikini shopping scene
  • Fixed Riley disappearing cup in Elijah pants scene
  • Made sure anyone acknowledges what happened in the fight with Tom
  • Fixed FWB Nora from episode 2 using the pathbuilder
  • Used more appropriate variables for some situations
  • Updated the pathbuilder

