Vermillion update for 17 October 2023

Improvements and fixes regarding distance grabbing

Patchnotes
  • Added line from hand to distant grab hand to make the remote grabbing intent clearer
  • Fixed several small bugs
  • WMR controller binding for toggling the projection should now be correct, thanks to muuyo

