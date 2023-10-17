- Added line from hand to distant grab hand to make the remote grabbing intent clearer
- Fixed several small bugs
- WMR controller binding for toggling the projection should now be correct, thanks to muuyo
Vermillion update for 17 October 2023
Improvements and fixes regarding distance grabbing
