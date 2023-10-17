Update 100 - QOL and Networking improvements

Hi all,
Since you can look forward to many more updates, I've decided not to hold out on "update #100".
- Improved networking on the host. It not handles more messages per tick, meaning that clients are less likely to lag. During our tests we experienced almost no lag.
- If you reach Level 200 and open a chest, it will now drop a Gold Bar instead of not giving anything.
- Character's Levels are now visible next to their Attributes. You will have to reach the level during gameplay for it to be registered/increased.
- During the Game Over period, less network data is now sent between host and clients.
I hope you enjoy update #100! Multiplayer sessions of Grim Reaper should now see less lag or almost no lag.
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update