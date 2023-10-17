Update 100 - QOL and Networking improvements

Hi all,

Since you can look forward to many more updates, I've decided not to hold out on "update #100".

Improved networking on the host. It not handles more messages per tick, meaning that clients are less likely to lag. During our tests we experienced almost no lag.

If you reach Level 200 and open a chest, it will now drop a Gold Bar instead of not giving anything.

Character's Levels are now visible next to their Attributes. You will have to reach the level during gameplay for it to be registered/increased.

During the Game Over period, less network data is now sent between host and clients.

I hope you enjoy update #100! Multiplayer sessions of Grim Reaper should now see less lag or almost no lag.

Till later,

André