"Volcanic Update" Patch #1 - Main branch

Hello Terraformers!
I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.
As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.
V 0.9.007 : Changelog
- Tweak some things to avoid stuttering on certain configs (please report any changes in stuttering if you had issues before)
- Fix a bug causing the save file list to be empty
- Fix power issues in new lava biome
- If "Randomize ore" game setting is checked, there will be some random loot in the escape pod container to ease the start of the game
- Add a generator in the volcano biome wreck
- Regenerate content of some containers in volcano biomes
- Add links to Miju Games websites in the title menu
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
