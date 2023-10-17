 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 17 October 2023

"Volcanic Update" Patch #1 - Main branch

Hello Terraformers!

I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.
As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.

V 0.9.007 : Changelog

  • Tweak some things to avoid stuttering on certain configs (please report any changes in stuttering if you had issues before)
  • Fix a bug causing the save file list to be empty
  • Fix power issues in new lava biome
  • If "Randomize ore" game setting is checked, there will be some random loot in the escape pod container to ease the start of the game
  • Add a generator in the volcano biome wreck
  • Regenerate content of some containers in volcano biomes
  • Add links to Miju Games websites in the title menu

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games

