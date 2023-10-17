"Volcanic Update" Patch #1 - Main branch

Share · View all patches · Build 12461995 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy

V 0.9.007 : Changelog

Tweak some things to avoid stuttering on certain configs (please report any changes in stuttering if you had issues before)

Fix a bug causing the save file list to be empty

Fix power issues in new lava biome

If "Randomize ore" game setting is checked, there will be some random loot in the escape pod container to ease the start of the game

Add a generator in the volcano biome wreck

Regenerate content of some containers in volcano biomes

Add links to Miju Games websites in the title menu

