Twitch Stream Summary October 11th 2023

Greetings Mortals,

On October 11th for Henrik’s bi weekly stream he loaded up our internal test server and showcased the current state of the game running on Unreal Engine 5:

Unreal Engine 5 PTR Date

We are currently planning to open up the PTR at the end of this week on Friday, the 20th of October, leaving it running until Monday the 23rd.

The PTR server will be updated to a new clone of the current live server a few hours before it is accessible, so everyone will have an up to date version of their character on the testing server, including all banks, player houses, keeps and territory settlements and structures.

This PTR will be heavily focused on crash hunting, where we will be looking to find and fix all possible crashes along with any other oddities you may find while on the server.

We are still working on a great many things simultaneously as we prepare for the full release at the end of the month, so expect to see some things on the PTR that may be a little rough around the edges as we work to polish everything up.

If this is your first time accessing one of our PTRs, a more detailed post with instructions on how to get involved will come a little later in the week explaining how to switch between the PTR and live game so keep an eye out for that.

TC Balance Updates

With work continuing on everything TC related mentioned in the last Into the Vault entry, there has been a few notable adjustments.

We are looking into changing the Supply Storehouse design so the Storehouse itself has a radius of influence around it, and any TC structures within that radius will receive the Guild Defence bonus from the Storehouse.

If we do the above, the limit of 1 Supply Storehouse per guild will be removed, so that they may be built wherever you want to add extra defence. This would also come along with a placement restriction which will prevent a Supply Storehouse from being placed too close to another one.

We are planning to introduce a “tax” when selling items to TC vendors, gained by the guild who owns the vendor. We also found a rather nasty bug which is currently present on live which causes vendor taxes to be far lower than they should be, which we’re hoping to hotfix with a server patch this week to correct it. One of our goals is making player settlements profitable to run, and this change should help quite a lot with that.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Mortal Online 2 or a newcomer in the world of Nave, dive into the vault with Henrik every second Wednesday at 8:00 PM CET to get your questions answered by the CEO and game designer.

See you in Nave,

The Star Vault Team