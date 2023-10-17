HoT Fix 2023-10-17

Share · View all patches · Build 12461941 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 13:26:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Adventurers!

Thanks for reporting all the issues with the latest patch.

We have fixed the most important bugs.

This should also recover save games in many cases.

To make sure the save game loading is working properly, restart Steam if it was open since the update of yesterday.

If there are still issues left, please let us know. If you want to manually check your save files, you can do that here:

Change Log | 2023-10-17

Polish

Hailstorm spikes got adjustment to improve performance Increased base damage Lower spawn rate Shorter duration Delayed spawns Increased area for spikes

Hailstorm “Updraft” trait got the base damage increased from 10 to 40

Bugfixes

In some cases save files were lost, they should be back now A restart of the Steam environment or the device (Steamdeck) might be needed.

Uncommon Berserker Boots do now use the new icon.

Arcane Rift got its blast animation back.

Hailstorm spikes visibility can now be adjusted through the ability visibility.

Game got stuck when opening the Steam Overlay.

Hail Storm quests are now properly unhidden, when adjacent quests have been completed.

Take care! 🥕

Chasing Carrots