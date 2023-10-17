Update v42 (October 17)

New Content:

Spend energy to reroll the original tile you are given.

Tier 11 research upgrades.

New achievements and daily missions.

Changes:

Unlock and use up to five divine towers, rather than just one.

Significantly increased the amount of gold given from the mid-game resource pack.

Activating "Last Stand" now pushes all enemies back several tiles (as well as gives you 5 extra lives).

Battle Pass and Daily Gift premiums are now permanent (rather than monthly).

Various minor balance adjustments.

QoL Improvements:

Improved user interface.

Improved performance.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a variety of bugs.

Please make sure to install this update on ALL DEVICES that you play the game on. If you have mismatched versions of the game on different devices, you may lose data when switching back and forth.