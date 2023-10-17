 Skip to content

末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 17 October 2023

2023-10-17 Update Description

Build 12461873

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Now you can shoot directly without aiming

  2. Redo all weapon firing effects

  3. In first person mode, depth of field will now be automatically disabled

  4. Change the SILVER BULLET back to sniper gun mode

  5. Optimized the attributes of some weapons

  6. Optimized shooting feel

  7. Optimized display of weapon attributes

  8. Optimized the response of the view switch button

  9. Fixed the issue of items being difficult to pickup

  10. Fixed the issue of the sniper gun not zooming in after first person down camera opening

  11. Fixed the issue of getting stuck while squatting during ammunition replacement

  12. Fixed the issue of possible jamming when exiting and reopening the door

