Now you can shoot directly without aiming
Redo all weapon firing effects
In first person mode, depth of field will now be automatically disabled
Change the SILVER BULLET back to sniper gun mode
Optimized the attributes of some weapons
Optimized shooting feel
Optimized display of weapon attributes
Optimized the response of the view switch button
Fixed the issue of items being difficult to pickup
Fixed the issue of the sniper gun not zooming in after first person down camera opening
Fixed the issue of getting stuck while squatting during ammunition replacement
Fixed the issue of possible jamming when exiting and reopening the door
末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 17 October 2023
2023-10-17 Update Description
