2023-10-17 Update Description

Now you can shoot directly without aiming

Redo all weapon firing effects

In first person mode, depth of field will now be automatically disabled

Change the SILVER BULLET back to sniper gun mode

Optimized the attributes of some weapons

Optimized shooting feel

Optimized display of weapon attributes

Optimized the response of the view switch button

Fixed the issue of items being difficult to pickup

Fixed the issue of the sniper gun not zooming in after first person down camera opening

Fixed the issue of getting stuck while squatting during ammunition replacement