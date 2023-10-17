 Skip to content

Toribash update for 17 October 2023

Toribash 5.62 - 17/10/23 Update

17/10/23 Update · Last edited by Wendy

Hi, another Toribash update is now available!
Here's what's new:

  • Some new SP events will now receive custom atmos and shaders

  • Updated rewards display in Quests menu

  • Updated Mod Mania event screen

  • Added /set curmatchframes command in Free Play to modify current fight's total length without starting new game

  • Bug fixes:

    • Fixed bug with Effects tab not being displayed with shaders off
    • Fixed bug with market search results getting stuck under UI after leaving search screen while network request is still in progress
    • Fixed several bugs leading to Lua file IO issues
    • Fixed bug with some tooltips potentially getting spawned outside screen area / too close to screen edges
    • Fixed bug with UIElement3D.moveTo() not working correctly on Y and Z axes
    • Fixed bug with texture wrapping sometimes being incorrect on objects rendered with UIElement3D class
    • Fixed bug with env obj 17 static toggle being interactive in modmaker

