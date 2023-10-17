Toribash 5.62 - 17/10/23 Update

Hi, another Toribash update is now available!
Here's what's new:
-
Some new SP events will now receive custom atmos and shaders
-
Updated rewards display in Quests menu
-
Updated Mod Mania event screen
-
Added /set curmatchframes command in Free Play to modify current fight's total length without starting new game
-
Bug fixes:
- Fixed bug with Effects tab not being displayed with shaders off
- Fixed bug with market search results getting stuck under UI after leaving search screen while network request is still in progress
- Fixed several bugs leading to Lua file IO issues
- Fixed bug with some tooltips potentially getting spawned outside screen area / too close to screen edges
- Fixed bug with UIElement3D.moveTo() not working correctly on Y and Z axes
- Fixed bug with texture wrapping sometimes being incorrect on objects rendered with UIElement3D class
- Fixed bug with env obj 17 static toggle being interactive in modmaker
Changed files in this update