RedRaptor update for 17 October 2023

RedRaptor version 1.01

Build 12461789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

RedRaptor version 1.01 (Build ID 12461789) is now live with the following changes:

  • Added diagonal movement.
  • Removed coin animation after beating a boss.
  • Fixed tutorial only giving one star.

Many thanks for your feedback and support.

