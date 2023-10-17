Patch 1.6.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12461733 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 14:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Added precursor assault cruiser capital vessel to be recovered.

Changed the trade route missing freighter slots to display the number of missing freighters instead of spanning one for each.

Added remaining duration indicator to anomaly exploration beside the progress bar.

Added colour textures for precursor vessels.

Fixed tax brake and stimulus buttons alt click not working.

Fixed a case where your intercepting battle does start and forces the player to wait till its forces arrive according to ETA.

Fixed planetary events expire before the turn starts, getting only the prompt not the event.

Fixed starting with unemployment on your home world at the start of the game.