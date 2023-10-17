- Added the ability to rebind controls
- Camera movement via the controller joystick is now natively support (you may have to enable the gamepad option in Steam if you haven’t already)
- Added the ability to point to the town square if you get lost. This will be especially useful at night when the fog is heavier
- Added a toggle in the settings to disable screenshake
Heard of the Story? update for 17 October 2023
V0.6.20 - Control improvements, accessibility, and getting unlost
