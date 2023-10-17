 Skip to content

Heard of the Story? update for 17 October 2023

V0.6.20 - Control improvements, accessibility, and getting unlost

Build 12461726

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the ability to rebind controls
  • Camera movement via the controller joystick is now natively support (you may have to enable the gamepad option in Steam if you haven’t already)
  • Added the ability to point to the town square if you get lost. This will be especially useful at night when the fog is heavier
  • Added a toggle in the settings to disable screenshake

