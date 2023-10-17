LAUNCHED!🚀 Cyber Knights: Flashpoint is ready to play!

If you're ready for an in-depth stealth & squad tactics heist RPG, then Cyber Knights: Flashpoint is now ready for you! 🎉

My brother and I have been making in-depth RPGs & strategy games for over 13 years, and Cyber Knights: Flashpoint is our studio's largest game yet. Run your crew of underworld mercenaries, pulling off high-stakes heists you choose from faction power players, to survive. These heist jobs are more than just run-and-gun; expansive stealth & hacking options let you choose the right time to go loud, or see if you can pull it off without them even knowing you were there.

The heist experience our game offers is strategic and unique. Choose your jobs to build your rep without taking on too much heat. Work your network of underworld contacts to trade favors, pay bribes, and gain advantages before taking on a heist. Plan your path through multi-stage missions, and commit your crew to legwork that could reveal new opportunities or threats.

Here's what's waiting for you in EA right now, day 1:

15-20 hours of story content ready for you, plus a variety of heists your contacts can offer that aren't tied to any particular storyline. We have a great pipeline of additional maps and story content already in progress, so by the time the average player has completed everything EA is starting with, it's likely we've already started added more.

We have a great pipeline of additional maps and story content already in progress, so by the time the average player has completed everything EA is starting with, it's likely we've already started added more. Build your crew from six classes -- Cyber Knight, Vanguard, Soldier, Hacker, Cybersword, and Sniper, plus your Face, an indispensable cornerstone of your mercenary crew. Multiclassing and recruitment give you many options for expanding or focusing your crew's capabilities. And we plan to double the number of playable classes over the course of EA.

plus your Face, an indispensable cornerstone of your mercenary crew. Multiclassing and recruitment give you many options for expanding or focusing your crew's capabilities. And we plan to double the number of playable classes over the course of EA. With one exception (base building), all core features of the game -- tactical stealth & combat, hacking, character classes & talent trees, the strategy layer of your underworld network, heist planning, gaining favors and advantages -- are ready to play! We decided we wanted to finish a few more options for base-building before we unlock that feature; you're going to need to pull off a few heists before you start upgrading your safehouse in any case. ;)

This is our 5th game released on Steam; we have a long track record of EA success. We use EA to invest more in the systems players find most fun and create additional storylines based on player ideas and experiences. In a Trese Brothers game’s Early Access, you never have to worry about an update breaking your save games and we guarantee the game will not linger in perpetual EA. We listen to players, add new content regularly, and deliver on our promises.

Dive in, our world is waiting for you -- in-game and out.

Join our Discord community (already 6,000+ players strong) to chat with the devs or stay in the loop on updates, guides, dev chats, and more. We're active there and in the Steam forums if you have questions or need support.

Ready for your first heist? Let's see what you got, Knight.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1021210/Cyber_Knights_Flashpoint/