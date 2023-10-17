Farsiders Full Release

We, the team at Gambitghost Studio, wanted to express our heartfelt gratitude for your incredible support and interest in our game. Your passion and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind our journey, and we couldn't be more grateful.
Here's some major updates for the full release version:
- Game's last chapter
Immerse yourself in the gripping final arc of the game, which promises an unforgettable conclusion to the FARSIDERS saga. Get ready for an emotional and thrilling ride!
- More Save Slots
For those of you who enjoy experimenting with different character builds or strategies, we're introducing additional save slots. Now you can take on the game's challenges from multiple angles.
- Difficulty Level
We've added different difficulty levels as to additional save slots, for those who wants easier or a more challenging experience.
- Special cloak skin redemption for Kickstarter/TGS2022 supporter
Once again, we really appreciate your patience. Finally for those who backed us on Kickstarter, or participated last year's event: TGS2022, you can redeem the special cloak skin via Steam game activation.
Beside the above updates, we've also looked into several improvements for everyone including:
- Localization: TH
- Improved overall graphics
- Improved overall animation and cutscenes
- Improved overall user interfaces
- Fixed various bus
Please do not forget to update your game to the current version
We can't wait to share these new features with you and see how you tackle the challenges that await.
Until then, Farsiders!
GambitGhost Studio
