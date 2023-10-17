 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 17 October 2023

Patch 55

Share · View all patches · Build 12461581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Blessing Balance: Skill speed blessing increased skill speed from 30% to 35%.
  • Blessing Balance: Eye for Eye blessing increased restore health from 50% to 70%.
  • Blessing Balance: Mora's Wit blessing mana reduced from 65% to 75%.
  • Blessing Balance: Aghast blessing cooldown reduced from 8sec to 6sec.
  • Blessing Balance: Skill mana reduction blessing is now applied when the enemy is aggroed, not at the start of combat.
  • Blessing Balance: Healing magic blessing increased healing from 40% to 50%.
  • Blessing Balance: Hel's Frenzy blessing duration increased from 1.5sec to 2sec.
  • Balance: Lightning wand skill lightning strikes are now closer together.
  • Balance: Lightning wand skill damage reduced from 28-33 to 23-24.
  • Balance: Lightning wand skill apply shock reduced from 25% to 20%.
  • Balance: Earth wand skill earth shakers are now closer together.
  • Balance: Earth wand skill damage reduced from 28-33 to 23-24.
  • Balance: Earth wand skill apply shatter reduced from 25% to 23%.
  • Balance: Frost wand skill mana cost reduced from 15 to 14.
  • Balance: Frost wand attack damage increased from 9-10 to 11-12.
  • Balance: Frost wand skill damage increased from 3-4 to 4-5.
  • Balance: Bleed wand skill mana cost reduced from 15 to 14.
  • Balance: Death wand skill mana cost reduced from 15 to 14.
  • Balance: Death wand attack damage increased from 8-10 to 11-12.
  • Balance: Death wand skill damage increased from 36-40 to 42-43.
  • Balance: Death wand skill apply darkness increased from 35% to 40%.
  • Balance: Light wand skill mana cost reduced from 15 to 14.
  • Balance: Light wand attack damage increased from 9-10 to 11-12.
  • Balance: Poison wand skill mana cost reduced from 12 to 11.
  • Balance: Poison wand skill damage increased from 20-21 to 23-24.
  • Balance: Water wand skill mana cost reduced from 12 to 11.
  • Balance: Water wand skill damage increased from 9-10 to 10-11.
  • Balance: Fire wand skill mana cost reduced from 16 to 15.
  • Balance: Wind wand skill mana cost reduced from 16 to 14.
  • Balance: Wind wand attack damage increased from 10-11 to 11-12.
  • Balance: Wind wand skill damage increased from 12-13 to 13-14.
  • Balance: Piercing wand attack damage increased from 12-13 to 13-14.
  • Balance: Piercing wand skill damage increased from 33-34 to 35-36.
  • Balance: Poison dagger skill damage increased from 18-19 to 20-21.
  • Balance: Poison dagger apply poison increased from 30% to 40%.
  • Balance: Fire dagger skill explosion size increased by 35%.
  • Balance: Poison sword skill damage increased from 21-22 to 24-25.
  • Balance: Fire sword skill damage increased from 24-25 to 25-26.
  • Balance: Torch skill damage increased from 16-17 to 20-21.
  • Balance: Ice Sword skill damage increased from 10-11 to 12-13.
  • Bug Fix: Extended collision push box around skeleton. Shouldn't go through him when you attack him from behind and he turns around.
  • Bug Fix: Extended collision push box around spider. You won't be able to walk as far into spiders behind.
  • Visual: When talking to Cartographer NPC, the camera now zooms in. The text also was slightly modified.
  • Visual: Changed the upgrade name from "Increase Speech/Luck" to "Increase Speech/Luck".

