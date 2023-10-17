- Blessing Balance: Skill speed blessing increased skill speed from 30% to 35%.
- Blessing Balance: Eye for Eye blessing increased restore health from 50% to 70%.
- Blessing Balance: Mora's Wit blessing mana reduced from 65% to 75%.
- Blessing Balance: Aghast blessing cooldown reduced from 8sec to 6sec.
- Blessing Balance: Skill mana reduction blessing is now applied when the enemy is aggroed, not at the start of combat.
- Blessing Balance: Healing magic blessing increased healing from 40% to 50%.
- Blessing Balance: Hel's Frenzy blessing duration increased from 1.5sec to 2sec.
- Balance: Lightning wand skill lightning strikes are now closer together.
- Balance: Lightning wand skill damage reduced from 28-33 to 23-24.
- Balance: Lightning wand skill apply shock reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Balance: Earth wand skill earth shakers are now closer together.
- Balance: Earth wand skill damage reduced from 28-33 to 23-24.
- Balance: Earth wand skill apply shatter reduced from 25% to 23%.
- Balance: Frost wand skill mana cost reduced from 15 to 14.
- Balance: Frost wand attack damage increased from 9-10 to 11-12.
- Balance: Frost wand skill damage increased from 3-4 to 4-5.
- Balance: Bleed wand skill mana cost reduced from 15 to 14.
- Balance: Death wand skill mana cost reduced from 15 to 14.
- Balance: Death wand attack damage increased from 8-10 to 11-12.
- Balance: Death wand skill damage increased from 36-40 to 42-43.
- Balance: Death wand skill apply darkness increased from 35% to 40%.
- Balance: Light wand skill mana cost reduced from 15 to 14.
- Balance: Light wand attack damage increased from 9-10 to 11-12.
- Balance: Poison wand skill mana cost reduced from 12 to 11.
- Balance: Poison wand skill damage increased from 20-21 to 23-24.
- Balance: Water wand skill mana cost reduced from 12 to 11.
- Balance: Water wand skill damage increased from 9-10 to 10-11.
- Balance: Fire wand skill mana cost reduced from 16 to 15.
- Balance: Wind wand skill mana cost reduced from 16 to 14.
- Balance: Wind wand attack damage increased from 10-11 to 11-12.
- Balance: Wind wand skill damage increased from 12-13 to 13-14.
- Balance: Piercing wand attack damage increased from 12-13 to 13-14.
- Balance: Piercing wand skill damage increased from 33-34 to 35-36.
- Balance: Poison dagger skill damage increased from 18-19 to 20-21.
- Balance: Poison dagger apply poison increased from 30% to 40%.
- Balance: Fire dagger skill explosion size increased by 35%.
- Balance: Poison sword skill damage increased from 21-22 to 24-25.
- Balance: Fire sword skill damage increased from 24-25 to 25-26.
- Balance: Torch skill damage increased from 16-17 to 20-21.
- Balance: Ice Sword skill damage increased from 10-11 to 12-13.
- Bug Fix: Extended collision push box around skeleton. Shouldn't go through him when you attack him from behind and he turns around.
- Bug Fix: Extended collision push box around spider. You won't be able to walk as far into spiders behind.
- Visual: When talking to Cartographer NPC, the camera now zooms in. The text also was slightly modified.
- Visual: Changed the upgrade name from "Increase Speech/Luck" to "Increase Speech/Luck".
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 17 October 2023
Patch 55
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103581 Depot 2103581
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103582 Depot 2103582
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103583 Depot 2103583
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update