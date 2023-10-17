2023.10.17最新更新
v1.6.82 服务器迁移，优化视频界面打开速度，修复一些已知问题！
v1.5.72 增加推荐功能，增加关卡页签分类，关卡变的更好玩啦！
v1.4.71 增加评论功能，可以评论他人关卡啦！
v1.3.70 增加视频功能
v1.2.68 增加更多困难难度，增加预览功能
