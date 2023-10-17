 Skip to content

LuckLand update for 17 October 2023

【DevLog】2023.10.17

  • Bug fix: Crash issue caused by summoning Dragon Shadow
  • Bug fix: Crash issue caused by old archives
  • Optimization: Victory Panel Add Output Statistics

