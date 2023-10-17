- Bug fix: Crash issue caused by summoning Dragon Shadow
- Bug fix: Crash issue caused by old archives
- Optimization: Victory Panel Add Output Statistics
LuckLand update for 17 October 2023
【DevLog】2023.10.17
