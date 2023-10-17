Update, Version 20231017

English

[Steam]Steam updated its policy to force developers to use SMS. Unfortunately, Steam's SMS does not work in China where I am right now. Thus, it can cause some dramatic problems. To reduce its impact. A contingency plan has been developed based on Steam's Web API. Hopefully, Valve can fix their SMS problem when people start to realize they cannot update their games. For NEOLITHIA!

[Speicial Attribution]Healing Receive Rate.

[Effect]New Effect: Decay (+25% Healing Receive Rate if undead. -25% Healing Receive Rate if not undead.)

[Skill]Cleansing now removes decay.

[Skill]Unliving Brust now adds decay.

[Speicial Attribution]Fixed some bugs that cause the special attribution report information to sometimes be incorrect.

[Steam]Steam更新了他们的政策。要求开发者必须使用SMS进行验证。但是，不幸的是SMS在中国大陆无法可靠地使用。因此，可能会产生较大的影响。为了避免这个事件对游戏更新的影响。一个紧急预案已经部署完毕。希望Valve在那一天到来的时候会因为很多人发现收不到SMS无法更新游戏而对其SMS系统或政策进行改善。为了NEOLITHIA！

【特殊属性】新的特殊属性：治疗接受量

【状态效果】新状态效果：破败 （如果是不死生物，+25%治疗接受量。如果不是不死生物，-25%治疗接受量。）

【技能】净化现在会消除破败

【技能】逆生命爆发现在会施加破败。

【特殊属性】修复了会造成特殊属性的细节显示不正确的几个Bug。

