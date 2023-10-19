Ableton Link Update

🎵 Ableton Link Integration: Virtuoso now syncs seamlessly with other music software. Play in perfect harmony, whether performing live or jamming with friends.
- Sync your tempo and loops in Virtuoso with other music software supporting Ableton Link
- Enable collaborative music creation, ideal for live performances or jam sessions.
- Sync multiple instances of Virtuoso on the same local network.
🔄 Tempo Changes: Transform your song with real-time tempo adjustments.
- Now, you're able to change the tempo of your whole recorded song.
- Speed it up and increase the pitch, or slow it down like an old record player.
- Make creative use of speed and pitch-altered vocals or drums
🎶 Discover Popular Music: Explore top songs in the Community Library with our improved selection. Get inspired and connect with fellow musicians on our Discord.
- Explore popular songs in the Community Library with ease.
- Sort by popularity over a specific time period.
- Improved curation of popular songs selections of popular songs.
🚀 Enhanced functionality for an immersive experience.
- Microphone bugs resolved for a better experience.
- Seamlessly switch between passthrough and immersive environments.
- Added environment selector for quicker environment changes at startup.
🪲 Bug Fixes: We've “beat” numerous bugs, ensuring a smoother, more enjoyable experience for our Virtuoso community.
Changed files in this update