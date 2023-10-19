Ableton Link Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12461221 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 13:13:06 UTC by Wendy

🎵 Ableton Link Integration: Virtuoso now syncs seamlessly with other music software. Play in perfect harmony, whether performing live or jamming with friends.

Sync your tempo and loops in Virtuoso with other music software supporting Ableton Link

Enable collaborative music creation, ideal for live performances or jam sessions.

Sync multiple instances of Virtuoso on the same local network.

🔄 Tempo Changes: Transform your song with real-time tempo adjustments.

Now, you're able to change the tempo of your whole recorded song.

Speed it up and increase the pitch, or slow it down like an old record player.

Make creative use of speed and pitch-altered vocals or drums

🎶 Discover Popular Music: Explore top songs in the Community Library with our improved selection. Get inspired and connect with fellow musicians on our Discord.

Explore popular songs in the Community Library with ease.

Sort by popularity over a specific time period.

Improved curation of popular songs selections of popular songs.

🚀 Enhanced functionality for an immersive experience.

Microphone bugs resolved for a better experience.

Seamlessly switch between passthrough and immersive environments.

Added environment selector for quicker environment changes at startup.

🪲 Bug Fixes: We've “beat” numerous bugs, ensuring a smoother, more enjoyable experience for our Virtuoso community.