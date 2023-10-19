 Skip to content

Virtuoso update for 19 October 2023

Ableton Link Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🎵 Ableton Link Integration: Virtuoso now syncs seamlessly with other music software. Play in perfect harmony, whether performing live or jamming with friends.

  • Sync your tempo and loops in Virtuoso with other music software supporting Ableton Link
  • Enable collaborative music creation, ideal for live performances or jam sessions.
  • Sync multiple instances of Virtuoso on the same local network.

🔄 Tempo Changes: Transform your song with real-time tempo adjustments.

  • Now, you're able to change the tempo of your whole recorded song.
  • Speed it up and increase the pitch, or slow it down like an old record player.
  • Make creative use of speed and pitch-altered vocals or drums

🎶 Discover Popular Music: Explore top songs in the Community Library with our improved selection. Get inspired and connect with fellow musicians on our Discord.

  • Explore popular songs in the Community Library with ease.
  • Sort by popularity over a specific time period.
  • Improved curation of popular songs selections of popular songs.

🚀 Enhanced functionality for an immersive experience.

  • Microphone bugs resolved for a better experience.
  • Seamlessly switch between passthrough and immersive environments.
  • Added environment selector for quicker environment changes at startup.

🪲 Bug Fixes: We've “beat” numerous bugs, ensuring a smoother, more enjoyable experience for our Virtuoso community.

