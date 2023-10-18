SURPRISE!!!

After what has been quite a rollercoaster of a year, I am very excited and proud to announce that

The Lotus Holidays is finally out for you guys to play and immerse yourself in it!

It is a stylish single player story-based game, where you win a free weekend at the "Lotus", a luxurious spa resort. But soon, things take a strange and sinister turn.

It features lots of characters, choices, endings, wild sights (and outfits), and an intricate, interactive story that can unfold in many unexpected ways, given the choices you make and the relationships you build (or not).

It's presented as a neo-noir with sci-fi elements, but ultimately it's a deeply personal tale, holding quite a gut-punch and exciting surprises for those who will stick around to the end.

I hope you enjoy it.

XX

PS: The original soundtrack will also be available very soon.